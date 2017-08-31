Cooler Master Introduces Another Mem-chanical Keyboard

Image 1 of 5 Image 2 of 5 Image 3 of 5 Image 4 of 5 Image 5 of 5

Cooler Master is back in the news today with the launch of its MasterSet MS120 mem-chanical clicky keyboard and mouse combo. We know what you’re thinking: what in the world is a mem-chanical clicky switch? Allow us to explain.

In an attempt to appeal to consumers who enjoy the feel of a mechanical keyboard but abhor the price tag that comes with it, keyboard manufacturers such as Cooler Master have developed what they refer to as "hybrid" keyboards. The idea is to make a membrane style keyboard feel like a mechanical keyboard, which is easier said than done. In fact, our hands-on tests with Cooler Master’s first mem-chanical keyboard left us less than impressed. (And that’s putting it nicely.)



It would seem that the company took our criticism to heart. At Computex 2017, we were pleasantly surprised by the quality of the MasterKeys MS120 on display. The overall feel was good enough that we didn’t immediately detect that they weren’t mechanical switches. This is no doubt due to the newly redesigned mem-chanical switches that no longer employ the use of a membrane dome and have a more robust switch housing and spring mechanism.

For those of you who require RGB functionality, the MasterSet MS120 keyboard comes with full per-key RGB capability that allows end users to map individual colors to each key. The included mouse features a 3,500 DPI optical sensor and comes equipped with Omron switches with a 50-million-click life cycle and a customizable three-zone RGB backlighting system capable of displaying 16.8 million colors. The mouse cable is braided and utilizes a USB 2.0 connector.

The Cooler Master MasterSet MS120 is available now with an MSRP of $90.