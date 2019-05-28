Cooler Master Shows Off 'Project Fanless' Power Supply

Cooler Master announced at Computex 2019 a power supply unit called Project Fanless, a passive unit that can easily be transformed into an active one with the addition of a compatible fan, should the user want more power.



The unit has 1kW max power output with active cooling, and while in passive mode, it can go up to 650W. Its future owners will be able to choose a PWM fan of their liking from one of the suggested models. Cooler Master told us the suggested fans will have a minimum speed of 1,500 RPM, which the unit requires for full power output.

Cooler Master Project Fanless Power Supply. (Credit: Tom's Hardware)

According to Cooler Master, Project Fanless is based on a fully digital platform featuring a bridgeless PFC and an LLC resonant converter for increased efficiency. The installation of the optional PWM fan is a straightforward procedure, thanks to the bracket that Cooler Master utilized for this purpose. That's an interesting concept, but we're also curious about what the product's price will be once it launches.

Photo Credit: Tom's Hardware Photo Credit: Tom's Hardware

Cooler Master shared the Project Fanless PSU's original manufacturer but will not allow it to be revealed to the public. We were given permission to say that it's a brand we've never before encountered in our reviews--at least so far--and we've encountered many.

Photo Credit: Tom's Hardware