Announcing the Tom's Hardware Corsair AMA And PSU Giveaway!

Ever wanted to ask one of the big hardware or software giants something directly? How did you design that? Where did that feature come from? What’s in store next? Well, now you have the chance!

Tom’s Hardware is proud to announce our latest installment of ASK ME ANYTHING.

Corsair's PSU Product Manager Jon Gerow will be joining us in the next Tom’s Hardware AMA. He'll be answering your in-depth questions about all of Corsair's current PSU line up, including the recently-reviewed Corsair CX750M. The AMA starts Friday, December 9 at 1pm EST, but we're collecting questions ahead of time. Submit all AMA questions to this thread. All questions will be moderated and supervised by Tom’s Hardware Assistant Community Manager, Joshua Simenhoff, and a full team of Tom's Hardware Senior Moderators.

A Special Edition Corsair Giveaway

We're also proud to announce an upcoming giveaway done in partnership with Corsair. Remember that Special Edition White RM1000i spotted at Computex earlier this year? Only a thousand of these special edition models will be manufactured, and we're giving one away to a very lucky reader. The sweepstakes opens today, November 30, and will close at 1pm EST on December 9. Please see the contest entry page for a full list of rules and ways to enter.



Ask Me Anything Rules

No tech support questions, as these require in-depth personal follow-up and diagnostics.

All Rules of Conduct apply.

Keep questions direct and to the point.

Avoid opinion bias, as in, "Why are all your products awesome/horrible?"

Be respectful of our guests--no insults, no leading questions.

Do not post duplicate questions or repost your question multiple times.

Not all questions may be answered. Questions may not be answered in the order in which they are received or posted.

To reiterate: No opinion bias, insults, leading questions, or breaking the Rules of Conduct. Breaking these rules may result in a one-day ban.

Only registered users will be able to ask questions, so if you haven’t yet, be sure to register now for your chance to participate!

The official representatives will reply periodically over the time the AMA is active using a recognized and verified account.

Please join us on this date to throw your questions into the mix and ask Corsair what you've always wanted to ask!