Corsair Unveils Three Mid-Tower Cases For The Holidays

Days before the start of the holiday shopping season, Corsair revealed three additional mid-tower cases--the 570X RGB, 460X RGB, and 270R--to its ATX lineup. The 570X RGB and 460X RGB are additions to the new Crystal Series class; the 270R is the latest case in the Carbide Series.

If you want to show off your build from every angle, the 570X RGB and 460X RGB are viable candidates for the right chassis. As the names suggest, both come with three 120mm RGB fans (the SP120 model from Corsair) as well as a built-in controller for the lights. The main difference between the two cases is that the 570X RGB has tempered glass on all four sides while the 460X RGB has the same tempered glass on only the front and left panels. The 570X also offers removable fan trays so that you can easily install up to six cooling fans in addition to a PSU cover. Even though it might not have fan trays, the 460X does have a modular PSU cover as well as another cover for your 3.5" hard drives.

For the somewhat low-profile approach, you can opt for the 270R, which has a smaller side window panel, or you can also get the same model without the window. If you choose the former, it comes with a 120mm red-lit LED from the company’s AF series as well as a 120mm exhaust fan. (The latter choice comes only with the exhaust fan.) The 270R also comes with a PSU cover. However, it only conceals the PSU from the windowed side--if you open the right-side panel, you can see the power supply.



Corsair Cases 570X RGB 460X RGB 270R Dimensions (H x W x D) 480mm x 234mm x 512mm 440mm x 220mm x 464mm 509mm x 210mm x 460mm Form-Factor Mid-Tower Mid-Tower Mid-Tower Motherboard support Mini-ITX, MicroATX, ATX (up to 272mm) Mini-ITX, MicroATX, ATX Mini-ITX, MicroATX, ATX Maximum GPU length 370mm 370mm 370mm Maximum CPU cooler height 170mm 170mm 170mm Maximum PSU length 225mm 220mm 225mm Expansion slots 7 7 7 Drive bays 2x 3.5-inch drives2x 2.5-inch drives 2x 3.5-inch drives3x 2.5-inch drives 2x 3.5-inch drives2x 2.5-inch drives I/O 3x USB 3.0 ports1x headphone jack1x microphone jack 2x USB 3.0 ports1x headphone jack1x microphone jack 2x USB 3.0 ports1x headphone jack1x microphone jack Fan cooling options Front: 3x 120mm or 2x 140mmTop: 2x 120mm or 2x 140mmRear: 1x 120mm Front: 3x 120mm or 2x 140mmTop: 2x 120mm or 2x 140mmRear: 1x 120mm Front: 3x 120mm or 2x 140mmTop: 2x 120mm or 2x 140mmRear: 1x 120mm Radiator cooling options Front: 120mm, 140mm, 280mm or 360mmTop: 240mmRear: 120mm Front: 120mm, 140mm, 280mm or 360mmTop: 240mmRear: 120mm Front: 120mm, 140mm, 280mm or 360mmTop: 120mm or 240mmRear: 120mm

The 570X RGB, 460X RGB, and 270R are now available for purchase, and come with a two-year warranty. The cases will cost you $120, $140 and $70, respectively.