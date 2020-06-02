Corsair’s Pretty, Premium Dominator Platinum RGB RAM Now Comes in White

If you’re building a showcase system where performance and aesthetics are of equally high importance--and you’re willing to pay a price premium--it’s hard to argue against Corsair’s Dominator Platinum RGB RAM kits. The current iteration of the line, with 12 bright addressable Capellix RGB LEDs and black anodized aluminum side plates have been available since 2019. But for all of you with dreams of building a rig that leans more toward Storm Trooper than Vader, the company is offering up the same premium kits in white with copper/gold accents.

Just like the black variants, the new white Dominator Platinum kits will come in several variations, from 2x 8GB varieties, all the way up to 8x 16GB. MSRPs, which Corsair says will be the same as the black versions, range from $150 (2x 8GB, DDR4-3000) right up to $1,435 (8x 16GB, DDR4-3600). Assuming the company carries over the full lineup of SKUs from that product stack, there will be 22 different kits to choose from, with the highest rated speed hitting 4800 MHz on a 2x 8GB kit.

When we reviewed the black Corsair Dominator Platinum RGB 32GB DDR4-3600 kit in early 2019, we praised its XMP performance, timings and bright lighting that’s customizable via the company’s iCue software, with our primary complaint being price.

Corsair says the new kits are effectively the same, save for the shift from the black metal exterior to white. But where the black kits have black screws and black slat accents on the sides to break up the RGB lighting, the white models use copper/gold accents here, giving them an arguably more sophisticated look.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

While there’s definitely a hefty price premium that comes with these high-end memory modules, the look here is a welcome alternative to the hyper-aggressive styling on the heat spreaders of most speedy memory kits flooding the market.