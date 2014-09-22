Corsair's K95, K70 RGB Mechanical Gaming Keyboards Now Available

From time to time companies like to restructure their product branding, and the latest to do so is Corsair. Today the company announced its Corsair Gaming products, which it is kicking off with the retail launch of its Corsair Gaming RGB keyboards, mice and gaming headsets.

The stars of the show are the Corsair Gaming K95 RGB, K70 RGB and K65 RGB. This is a trio of mechanical keyboards that come with the all-new Cherry MX RGB switches.

The K70 RGB is the keyboard with a standard layout, while the K95 RGB comes with 18 additional G-Keys, and the K65 RGB takes a step in the opposite direction by being tenkeyless. The Cherry MX RGB switches feature 16.8 million color LED lights, which when placed on a keyboard with a display controller integrated into it, can make some rather impressive lighting effects. Beyond the lighting effects and the new Corsair Gaming branding, the keyboards are hardly different than the older Vengeance K95 and K70 keyboards, even featuring the same sleek design.

Joining the announcement is the Corsair Gaming M65 RGB mouse. This will be available in black and white, and it will also have RGB lighting effects with three different zones. The M65 RGB has an 8200 DPI laser sensor and Omron gaming grade switches along with a sniper button and a sleeved USB cable.

Lastly, Corsair is also launching the H1500 and the H2100 headsets. These headsets are Dolby 7.1-enabled surround sound headsets, which should help with directional audio. They feature 50 mm neodymium drivers and come with a unidirectional microphone that uses noise-cancellation technology. The H1500 is a wired headset, while the H2100 is a wireless headset capable of running for up to 10 hours on a single charge. It has a wireless range of about 40 feet.

The company priced the Corsair Gaming RGB keyboards at $149.99 for the K65 RGB, $169.99 for the K70 RGB and $189.99 for the K95 RGB. The M65 RGB will sell for $69.99, while the H1500 and the H2100 will sell for $79.99 and $99.99, respectively. All of the products come with a two-year manufacturer warranty and are available immediately.

