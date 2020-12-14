Corsair K70 Mk. 2 Low Profile Keyboard Now Only $89

Today, you can pick up the Corsair K70 RGB MK.2 Low Profile mechanical gaming keyboard from Best Buy for $60 off. It seems like no modern gaming rig is complete without some eye-catching RGB peripherals, but simple LEDs aren't enough. Gamers need performance to back up their experience, and this keyboard aims to offer a lot, including dedicated media keys and low profile MX Speed Silver keycaps for great typing and gaming.

That said, we thought it was a little too expensive on release, and not the most comfortable keyboard, either. Still, this price cut makes the K70 RGB MK.2 Low profile a worthy contender, based on our review. The $89 price meets the specs somewhere in the middle to make what we consider a pretty enticing deal.

Low profile keys aren't for everyone, but our review noted that they made for unquestionably comfortable typing here, plus silent travel . For actuation, they use Cherry MX Speed Silver mechanical switches, so they're also good for gamers who want keys that match their speedy reflexes and don't mind short throw buttons. The K70 RGB MK.2 Low Profile has 104 keys total including both a keypad and dedicated macro keys for programming custom functions.

Each key is individually backlit with an RGB LED. You can fully customize these LEDs using Corsair's iCue application.

Visit the Corsair K70 product page at Best Buy for more details and checkout options. Be sure to check back as we continue to share the best deals on tech we can find throughout the holiday season.