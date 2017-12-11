Trending

Corsair Releases Three Affordable VS-Series PSUs

By Components 

Image 1 of 4

Image 2 of 4

Image 3 of 4

Image 4 of 4

High-end products might be every brand's pride, but the products that actually bring in the cash are often the lower-end ones, simply because of their increased sales volume. Even with the mining craziness, during which the sales number of high capacity PSUs has dramatically increased, low-end units are still the backbone of companies' sales. This is why so important for every brand that enters the PSU market to have a highly competitive affordable line in the sub-$70 price range.

Corsair's VS series consists of highly affordable members featuring a non-modular cable design, in order to restrict the production cost as much as possible. So far the 450W, 550W, and 650W VS units were made by CWT, but it looks like Corsair now prefers HEC for its low-end offerings, so the new VS units with part numbers CP-9020170 (VS450), CP-9020171 (VS550), and CP-9020172 (VS650) are based on a compact HEC platform, which allows for a reduced length of just 125mm. The cooling fan measures 120mm across— a larger one wouldn't fit in such a small chassis—and, according to Corsair, the fan profile allows for lower noise output, though we have not confirmed that ourselves.

The efficiency certification of those new VS units is the plain 80 PLUS and there is only one +12V rail. The protection features is complete with over temperature protection included along with over/under-voltage, short circuit, and over power protection. The VS units are supported by a three-year warranty, which is 100% satisfactory for this affordable category, and the prices for the 450W, 550W, and 650W units are $40, $50 and $70, respectively. Finally, the temperature rating is pretty low at 30°C for continuous full power delivery, however in this budget category it usually is even lower, reaching 25°C in the majority of cases. For the moment the new VS units have over temperature protection, and assuming that it works well, their low temperature rating won't be a problem.

LineVS
OEMHEC
ModelsVS450, VS550, VS650
Max. DC Output450W, 550W, 650W
PFCActive PFC
Efficiency80 PLUS
ModularNo
Intel C6/C7 Power State SupportYes
Operating temperature0°C ~ 30°C
ProtectionsOver Voltage Protection Under Voltage Protection Short Circuit Protection Over Power Protection Over Temperature Protection
Cooling120mm Sleeve Bearing Fan
Semi-passive operationNo
+12V Rail Max PowerVS450: 432W VS550: 528W VS650: 624W
Minor Rails Max Combined PowerVS450: 110W VS550: 120W VS650: 130W
Number of PCIe connectorsVS450, VS550, VS650: 2
Number of EPS connectorsVS450, VS550, VS650: 1
Number of SATA connectorsVS450, VS550, VS650: 7
Number of 4-pin Molex connectorsVS450, VS550, VS650: 2
Number of Floppy connectorsVS450, VS550, VS650: 1
Dimensions150mm (W) x 86mm (H) x 125mm (D)
ComplianceATX12V v2.31, EPS 2.92
PriceVS450: $40 VS550: $50 VS650: $70
Warranty3 years
8 Comments Comment from the forums
  • Sakkura 11 December 2017 22:38
    Corsair already launched three HEC-made VS units a while ago, the VS400, VS500, and VS600. The wattages were useful because you could distinguish the HEC-made units from the older CWT units by whether the wattages were in round hundreds or had another 50. This launch ruins that.

    I hope the CWT units are EOL and disappear from store shelves quickly, so there's less risk of confusion. That confusion of having multiple designs under one model name is one of the most annoying things about Corsair (though they aren't the only ones who do it, they are IMO the worst offender).
    Reply
  • Zaxx420 12 December 2017 07:43
    Where does the VS sit vs the CX series? I'm guessing the VS is a 'notch' above the CX line?
    Reply
  • Sakkura 12 December 2017 08:33
    20474682 said:
    Where does the VS sit vs the CX series? I'm guessing the VS is a 'notch' above the CX line?

    The VS sits below the CX series. It was originally introduced as a cheaper series for less affluent areas (India, Eastern Europe etc).
    Reply
  • Zaxx420 13 December 2017 07:14
    mk...vs might mean 'value series' then...lol Was asking cuz I got a cx550m as sort of a backup...and caught a very good sale price too...thx for the answer...
    Reply
  • lperreault21 13 December 2017 12:06
    These look like ok PSU but they are overpriced.

    These are 40 - 70 bucks and Don't have Modular cables, or even semi modular cables.

    The Seasonic M12II is offerd in similar wattage and is full modular, for 50-80 bucks, and go on sale and I have seen them for $30!

    Is seasonic selling these at a loss or Are other PSU Makers overpricing them?
    Reply
  • FD2Raptor 14 December 2017 10:33
    Seasonic/retailers is/are just dumping their old stock. The M12II is an old series that is in the process of being phased out of production. In its place will be the newer Core/Core+ series.

    http://www.tomshardware.com/news/seasonic-revamps-psu-product-lines,33363.html
    Reply
  • Sakkura 14 December 2017 12:31
    20481983 said:
    Seasonic/retailers is/are just dumping their old stock. The M12II is an old series that is in the process of being phased out of production. In its place will be the newer Core/Core+ series.

    http://www.tomshardware.com/news/seasonic-revamps-psu-product-lines,33363.html

    The Seasonic Core series has not been launched yet though. Seems a bit early for a fire sale, unless they really have a huge stockpile of M12II/S12II units to plow through.
    Reply
  • lperreault21 14 December 2017 12:36
    20482153 said:
    20481983 said:
    Seasonic/retailers is/are just dumping their old stock. The M12II is an old series that is in the process of being phased out of production. In its place will be the newer Core/Core+ series.

    http://www.tomshardware.com/news/seasonic-revamps-psu-product-lines,33363.html

    The Seasonic Core series has not been launched yet though. Seems a bit early for a fire sale, unless they really have a huge stockpile of M12II/S12II units to plow through.

    Yeah, and it has been the price for a while,

    Reply