Corsair Releases Three Affordable VS-Series PSUs

High-end products might be every brand's pride, but the products that actually bring in the cash are often the lower-end ones, simply because of their increased sales volume. Even with the mining craziness, during which the sales number of high capacity PSUs has dramatically increased, low-end units are still the backbone of companies' sales. This is why so important for every brand that enters the PSU market to have a highly competitive affordable line in the sub-$70 price range.
Corsair's VS series consists of highly affordable members featuring a non-modular cable design, in order to restrict the production cost as much as possible. So far the 450W, 550W, and 650W VS units were made by CWT, but it looks like Corsair now prefers HEC for its low-end offerings, so the new VS units with part numbers CP-9020170 (VS450), CP-9020171 (VS550), and CP-9020172 (VS650) are based on a compact HEC platform, which allows for a reduced length of just 125mm. The cooling fan measures 120mm across— a larger one wouldn't fit in such a small chassis—and, according to Corsair, the fan profile allows for lower noise output, though we have not confirmed that ourselves.
The efficiency certification of those new VS units is the plain 80 PLUS and there is only one +12V rail. The protection features is complete with over temperature protection included along with over/under-voltage, short circuit, and over power protection. The VS units are supported by a three-year warranty, which is 100% satisfactory for this affordable category, and the prices for the 450W, 550W, and 650W units are $40, $50 and $70, respectively. Finally, the temperature rating is pretty low at 30°C for continuous full power delivery, however in this budget category it usually is even lower, reaching 25°C in the majority of cases. For the moment the new VS units have over temperature protection, and assuming that it works well, their low temperature rating won't be a problem.
|Line
|VS
|OEM
|HEC
|Models
|VS450, VS550, VS650
|Max. DC Output
|450W, 550W, 650W
|PFC
|Active PFC
|Efficiency
|80 PLUS
|Modular
|No
|Intel C6/C7 Power State Support
|Yes
|Operating temperature
|0°C ~ 30°C
|Protections
|Over Voltage Protection Under Voltage Protection Short Circuit Protection Over Power Protection Over Temperature Protection
|Cooling
|120mm Sleeve Bearing Fan
|Semi-passive operation
|No
|+12V Rail Max Power
|VS450: 432W VS550: 528W VS650: 624W
|Minor Rails Max Combined Power
|VS450: 110W VS550: 120W VS650: 130W
|Number of PCIe connectors
|VS450, VS550, VS650: 2
|Number of EPS connectors
|VS450, VS550, VS650: 1
|Number of SATA connectors
|VS450, VS550, VS650: 7
|Number of 4-pin Molex connectors
|VS450, VS550, VS650: 2
|Number of Floppy connectors
|VS450, VS550, VS650: 1
|Dimensions
|150mm (W) x 86mm (H) x 125mm (D)
|Compliance
|ATX12V v2.31, EPS 2.92
|Price
|VS450: $40 VS550: $50 VS650: $70
|Warranty
|3 years
I hope the CWT units are EOL and disappear from store shelves quickly, so there's less risk of confusion. That confusion of having multiple designs under one model name is one of the most annoying things about Corsair (though they aren't the only ones who do it, they are IMO the worst offender).
The VS sits below the CX series. It was originally introduced as a cheaper series for less affluent areas (India, Eastern Europe etc).
These are 40 - 70 bucks and Don't have Modular cables, or even semi modular cables.
The Seasonic M12II is offerd in similar wattage and is full modular, for 50-80 bucks, and go on sale and I have seen them for $30!
Is seasonic selling these at a loss or Are other PSU Makers overpricing them?
http://www.tomshardware.com/news/seasonic-revamps-psu-product-lines,33363.html
The Seasonic Core series has not been launched yet though. Seems a bit early for a fire sale, unless they really have a huge stockpile of M12II/S12II units to plow through.
Yeah, and it has been the price for a while,