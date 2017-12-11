Corsair Releases Three Affordable VS-Series PSUs

Image 1 of 4 Image 2 of 4 Image 3 of 4 Image 4 of 4

High-end products might be every brand's pride, but the products that actually bring in the cash are often the lower-end ones, simply because of their increased sales volume. Even with the mining craziness, during which the sales number of high capacity PSUs has dramatically increased, low-end units are still the backbone of companies' sales. This is why so important for every brand that enters the PSU market to have a highly competitive affordable line in the sub-$70 price range.

Corsair's VS series consists of highly affordable members featuring a non-modular cable design, in order to restrict the production cost as much as possible. So far the 450W, 550W, and 650W VS units were made by CWT, but it looks like Corsair now prefers HEC for its low-end offerings, so the new VS units with part numbers CP-9020170 (VS450), CP-9020171 (VS550), and CP-9020172 (VS650) are based on a compact HEC platform, which allows for a reduced length of just 125mm. The cooling fan measures 120mm across— a larger one wouldn't fit in such a small chassis—and, according to Corsair, the fan profile allows for lower noise output, though we have not confirmed that ourselves.

The efficiency certification of those new VS units is the plain 80 PLUS and there is only one +12V rail. The protection features is complete with over temperature protection included along with over/under-voltage, short circuit, and over power protection. The VS units are supported by a three-year warranty, which is 100% satisfactory for this affordable category, and the prices for the 450W, 550W, and 650W units are $40, $50 and $70, respectively. Finally, the temperature rating is pretty low at 30°C for continuous full power delivery, however in this budget category it usually is even lower, reaching 25°C in the majority of cases. For the moment the new VS units have over temperature protection, and assuming that it works well, their low temperature rating won't be a problem.