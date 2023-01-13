Corsair RMx Shift PSUs Adopt Side-Mounted Modular Connectors

There are signs that Corsair is preparing some fairly radical new PC power supply unit (PSU) designs. Seasoned Twitter leaker Momomo_us shared some images and sketched out a few specifications of the so-called Corsair RMx Shift series of PSUs. The clue to the significant change delivered with this product line is right in the middle of the product name – the modular micro-fit cable connectors are shifted to one side of the PSU, not directly opposite the back of your PC.

Expected to be based upon the existing Corsair RM series components, the new Shift series will be a welcome option for PC enthusiasts and DIYers struggling with confined or awkward case layouts. Often the traditional positioning of connectors on a PSU can cause unsightly or uncomfortable bends, or bunching up of cabling. However, in some instances, having the modular connectors to the side of the PSU will provide welcome relief to such issues. In addition, having this choice will make system build planning all the more critical for the tidiest inner case layout and cable management.

When installed in a typical tower, the Corsair RMx Shift PSUs can be positioned so that all its modular cable connectors point to the right side case panel. This is usually a hidden area to the rear of the motherboard and a popular place to hide unsightly cabling. However, there usually isn’t much room between the motherboard and the right panel of a tower case, so it is expected that the Shift PSUs will come bundled with Corsair’s recently introduced Type 5 Gen 1 micro-fit modular cables with right-angled construction.

Momomo_us also revealed a few technical details of the Corsair RMx Shift series. He asserts there will be three models addressing systems that require 850, 1000 or 1250 watts of power. Whichever you choose, the PSU will feature a 140mm fluid dynamic bearing fan, ATX 3.0 certification, and 80 Plus Gold efficiency certification.

Some people may be surprised that these powerful modern PSUs don’t feature dedicated 12VHPWR connector ports for 1:1 cabling to Nvidia’s latest generation of graphics cards. These GPUs are all bundled with the correct multi-8-pin converters, so this shouldn’t be a big issue, except the graphics card vendor-supplied cable probably won’t have right-angled 8-pin connectors.

The running theme is that the Shift PSU style will be great for some cases/builds but not all. A lot will depend on the type of case you own, the PSU positioning within the design, and the gap between the motherboard tray and the right side panel. So plan very carefully when buying your components, and if you see the benefit of having side connectors, then at least it looks like Corsair is preparing a more optimal layout.

Will Corsair’s Shift PSUs Help You Go APE?

It is interesting to see this Corsair leak soon after news regarding MSI and Maxsun designing new motherboards featuring the Asus DIY-APE design. Over the weekend, we reported on these new motherboards that will feature all their power, storage, and peripheral connectors on the back of the PCB. Simultaneously, case-makers like Lian Li, Cooler Master, and Phanteks have started making cases that fit well with this new philosophy.