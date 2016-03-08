Corsair Updates Sabre RGB Gaming Mouse With 10,000 DPI Sensor

It was in October 2014 that Corsair introduced its Sabre RGB mouse. Today, Corsair is upgrading the mouse with an optical 10,000 DPI sensor.

The rest of the mouse remains the same as the older model. It features a right-handed design, has a soft-touch finish, 8 programmable buttons, RGB lighting, and a 1,000 Hz polling rate.

The RGB lighting is particularly interesting on this mouse, as it offers not just one or two zones, but four. The updated three-sails Corsair logo is one zone, the scroll wheel is another, the front of the mouse has another zone, and the DPI indicator is also RGB-capable.

Additionally, the mouse weighs just 100 grams, so it’s nice and light for quick-action twitchy gaming.

Of course, you don't need a 10,000 DPI sensor. For all intents and purposes, the more likely reasoning behind it is that it simply is a better sensor, which even at a lower DPI setting will do a better job at tracking.

The price of the mouse is also quite friendly, sitting at just $49.99 if you purchase it directly from Corsair. Overall, the old model is difficult to get your hands on these days, but a couple places may have a clearance sale. The product name itself hasn't changed, so do be sure to check the model number. You're looking for CH-9303011-NA if you want the new one.

We’ve reached out to Corsair to ask precisely which sensor it is that they have opted to use and will let you know when we have an answer.

