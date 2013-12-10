Corsair Intros its Vengeance Airflow Memory Coolers

Corsair is rolling out the Airflow memory coolers that it promised a while ago, along with announcing the Vengeance Pro memory. The coolers are meant to be mounted on top of an array of Vengeance Pro memory DIMMs, and like them, come in multiple colors.
The fan on the unit is a 60 mm PWM controlled fan. It can spin at speeds up to 3500 RPM, where it'll push up to 14.5 CFM. You won't actually need the unit (otherwise, it would've shipped with the memory), but for those of you who want to overclock your memory to absurd levels, keep your memory as cool as possible, or want bragging rights for when your visitors look into your PC case, this should be an affordable solution.
The unit will be available in silver, red and blue. Sadly, there was no indication of a gold colored unit coming, so it won't match your new Asus motherboard. There was no word on pricing.
oh well, if you have disposable income...
Time. These are just ascetic products to fleece noobs. And if they like burning money and like how they look... Well to each idiot his own
However, I think these are ugly and don't even 'look' practical as around 2/3 of the RAM isn't even under the fan. I think they would look a lot better if they were squared off more and featured 2 fans that ran slower,, maybe with LED lights too.
If the NOISE isn't very audible I can see a case for it in some scenarios.
memory only needs cooling when it's overclocked, and even then, if you have a decent case with decent airflow, you don't need it for mild overclocking.
So if you RAM is rated at 2400MHZ and you're running it at stock timings and speeds, then no additional cooling is needed. But if it is, say, a 1600MHZ rated RAM or if you have tightened the timings too much, then additional cooling is advised.
Depending on the cost, I think I would rather spring for the solution Arctic Cooling already has.