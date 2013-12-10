Trending

Corsair Intros its Vengeance Airflow Memory Coolers

Cool your Vengeance Pro memories with Corsair's new Vengeance Airflow memory coolers.

Corsair is rolling out the Airflow memory coolers that it promised a while ago, along with announcing the Vengeance Pro memory. The coolers are meant to be mounted on top of an array of Vengeance Pro memory DIMMs, and like them, come in multiple colors.

The fan on the unit is a 60 mm PWM controlled fan. It can spin at speeds up to 3500 RPM, where it'll push up to 14.5 CFM. You won't actually need the unit (otherwise, it would've shipped with the memory), but for those of you who want to overclock your memory to absurd levels, keep your memory as cool as possible, or want bragging rights for when your visitors look into your PC case, this should be an affordable solution.

The unit will be available in silver, red and blue. Sadly, there was no indication of a gold colored unit coming, so it won't match your new Asus motherboard. There was no word on pricing.

  • vmem 10 December 2013 04:15
    they look cool, but still... very few people actually need memory coolers

    oh well, if you have disposable income...
  • universal remonster 10 December 2013 04:49
    just out of curiosity, for those running speeds around DDR3 2400, are these coolers justified or does the RAM still run relatively cool with just heat spreaders at that speed? Also, what about in a scenario where the CPU is water cooled and you don't have the airflow from a CPU heatsink fan to pull air across the RAM?
  • Jgriff 10 December 2013 05:17
    Really?...I've heard overclocked memory offers nothing for gaming, just extra heat. Save yourself the hassle and money, get 1600.
  • unksol 10 December 2013 05:28
    Higher memory.speeds do allow some small gains in certain situations. But we have all known the hear spreaders on Dimms are a joke for a LONG
    Time. These are just ascetic products to fleece noobs. And if they like burning money and like how they look... Well to each idiot his own
  • SchizoFrog 10 December 2013 05:58
    These are not just for 'n00bs' (at least type it correctly unksol). Most highend hardware and modding accessories have a lot of aesthetic influence on their designs and that stuff is most certainly not used by 'n00bs'.

    However, I think these are ugly and don't even 'look' practical as around 2/3 of the RAM isn't even under the fan. I think they would look a lot better if they were squared off more and featured 2 fans that ran slower,, maybe with LED lights too.
  • photonboy 10 December 2013 08:57
    The CPU fan usually provides enough airflow for 2400MHz+, however a hot climate using a CPU liquid cooler can leave poor airflow across the DDR3 RAM.

    If the NOISE isn't very audible I can see a case for it in some scenarios.
  • Morbus 10 December 2013 13:55
    @ universal remonster
    memory only needs cooling when it's overclocked, and even then, if you have a decent case with decent airflow, you don't need it for mild overclocking.

    So if you RAM is rated at 2400MHZ and you're running it at stock timings and speeds, then no additional cooling is needed. But if it is, say, a 1600MHZ rated RAM or if you have tightened the timings too much, then additional cooling is advised.
  • Calculatron 10 December 2013 14:40
    Corsair generally makes good, quality products, but I am not seeing it with this one.

    Depending on the cost, I think I would rather spring for the solution Arctic Cooling already has.
  • clonazepam 10 December 2013 17:23
    I have used a RAM cooler in the past, but to be clear, it was only there to add light and visual interest. The g.skill ram coolers look much nicer. Some people like other types of lighting, like what was featured in that funky case review recently. To each their own. I do very much dislike this design.
    Reply
  • TheMentalist 10 December 2013 23:12
    I dont't really need it, but they look cool
