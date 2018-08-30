Crucial Targets Entry-Level SSD Market With New BX500

Crucial's family of SSDs is about to get bigger with the addition of the new BX500 SSD, whose objective is to compete in the entry-level SSD market. Available in capacities of 120GB, 240GB and 480GB, the Crucial BX500 focuses on performance without sacrificing value.

The Crucial BX500 relies on the aging SATA III interface. Sequential performance is rated for up to 540MB/s read and 500MB/s write. Sadly, the manufacturer didn't disclose the 4K random performance numbers. As a matter of fact, what lies underneath the hood of the SSD is a mystery. The only confirmation we have is that the BX500 employs Micron 3D NAND chips. It's highly possible that Crucial is utilizing its parent company Micron's 64-layer 3D QLC (quad-level cell) NAND chips, although we won't know for sure until the U.S.-based memory and SSD manufacturer releases more information.

According to the specifications sheet, the Crucial BX500 comes with a variety of advanced features, including the utilization of a multi-step data integrity algorithm, thermal monitoring, SLC write acceleration, active garbage collection, TRIM support, self-monitoring and reporting technology (SMART) and error correction code (ECC). Crucial kindly includes a copy of the Acronis True Image software for migrating your current system over to the BX500.

Crucial rates the BX500 with a mean time to failure of 1.5 million hours. The SSD is backed by a three-year limited warranty or up to the TBW (terabytes written) metric. The BX500 120GB has a 40TBW, while the higher capacity 240GB and 480GB models carry a 80TBW and 120TBW rating, respectively.

If you're interested in picking up the new SSD, it's currently available for purchase on Crucial's website. The 120GB model goes for $29.99, and the 240GB and 480GB models are $49.99 and $89.99, respectively. Crucial will start shipping out orders on August 31.