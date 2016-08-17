CybertronPC's CLX Laptops Receive Nvidia GeForce GTX 10-Series Graphics, Too

A few months ago, CybertronPC released its Egyptian god-themed CLX series, which featured custom-built desktop systems and high-end gaming laptops. With the release of Nvidia’s GeForce GTX 10 series (Pascal), CybertronPC has revised its CLX laptops with updated graphics cards.
CybertronPC’s Anubis Osiris line appeals to customers interested in powerful systems with desktop-class performance. The updated Osiris 15 and Osiris 17 may be configured with up to an Intel Core i7-6700K processor, either an Nvidia GTX 1060 or GTX 1070 on both models, or a GTX 1080 on the 17-inch model.
On the other hand, the Anubis 15 bears a sleeker profile and is much more appealing if you’re looking for a thin and light gaming laptop. The Anubis 15 has a 4K display, and it’ll be interesting to see how well Nvidia’s new mobile GTX 1060 can operate at higher pixel densities.
CybertronPC’s Osiris 15, Osiris 17 and Anubis 15 are available on CybertronPC’s CLX website, starting at $1,900, $2,000 and $2,100 respectively.
|Product
|CybertronPC Osiris 15
|CybertronPC Osiris 17
|CybertronPC Anubis 15
|Display
|15.6 Full HD 1920 x 1080 16:9 display with Nvidia G-Sync support
|17.3 Full HD 1920 x 1080 16:9 display with Nvidia G-Sync support
|Up to 15.6" Ultra HD 3840x2160 4K eDP Wide View Angle Display
|Processor
|Up to Intel Core i7-6700K processor with available professional overclocking
|Up to Intel Core i7-6700K processor with available professional overclocking
|Intel Core i7-6700HQ
|Graphics Card
|Nvidia GTX 1060, Nvidia GTX 1070
|Nvidia GTX 1060, Nvidia GTX 1070, Nvidia GTX 1080
|Nvidia GTX 1060
|Memory
|Up to 32GB DDR4-2400
|Up to 32GB DDR4-2400
|Up to 16GB DDR4-2400
|Storage
|Up to 512GB M.2 SSD, 1TB Hard DRive
|Up to 512GB M.2 SSD, 1TB Hard DRive
|256GB CLX Approved M.2 SSD, 2TB CLX Approved Hard Drive
|Starting Price
|$1,900
|$2,000
|$2,100