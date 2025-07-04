Save $350 on Apple's MacBook Air M1 13.3-inch laptop — discount lands within $20 of all-time low price

The MacBook Air M1 generally has a $999 MSRP, but the M1-equipped laptop is available at a discounted rate of $649, resulting in a savings of $350, for this early Amazon Prime Day promotion. The MacBook Air M1 even approaches its lowest historical price, being only $20 more.

Launched in 2020, the MacBook Air M1 may feel somewhat dated, especially since Apple has since released the M4. However, the M1 chip remains quite powerful for everyday users, and its efficiency is still among the top processors. The battery life on the MacBook Air M1 is excellent, enabling you to get through the entire day without needing to charge the device.

Save $350 Apple MacBook Air M1: was $999 now $649 at Walmart Within $20 of all-time low pricing. The MacBook Air M1 is equipped with a 13.3-inch Retina display, boasting a resolution of 2560 x 1600 pixels. The device is powered by the M1 chip, complemented by 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD.

As Apple's first custom chip, the M1 includes an eight-core CPU, a seven-core GPU, and a 16-core Neural Engine. Even by current standards, it manages light to moderate tasks well. Some productivity tasks may be feasible, but performance will depend on the level of demand in the workload.

In addition to the M1 chip, the MacBook Air features 8GB of RAM and a 256GB fast SSD. While this may not suffice for intensive tasks, it is adequate for everyday use.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The MacBook Air M1 is a portable device with excellent battery life, making it great for travelers. Its 13.3-inch Retina display has a resolution of 2560 x 1600 and a peak brightness of 400 nits. It's well-suited for on-the-go work, and the backlit keyboard is essential for working in low-light situations.

The MacBook Air M1 can be found at Walmart during Amazon Prime Day. All three colors—gold, silver, and space gray—are available. Act fast, as Apple has stopped selling the MacBook Air M1 a while ago, so only a few retailers still have it in stock.

