Dell 32-Inch 4K Gaming Monitor Now $249 at Amazon

If you’ve been holding out for a big display, you might want to take a look at this offer from Dell on the 32-inch 4K SE3223Q monitor . This screen packs both size and quality, along with a dense UHD resolution. It usually goes for around $364, but today has been marked down to just $249 at Amazon.

This monitor is AMD FreeSync certified, ensuring low latency along with a tear-free gaming experience. It should also be suitable for for working with other types of visual media.

Dell 32 Inch 4K Monitor: now $249 at Amazon (was $364)

The Dell SE3223Q is available at Amazon for $249, one of its best prices to date. It has a dense, UHD resolution measures in at 3840 x 2160. Its refresh rate tops out at 60Hz.

The Dell SE3223Q features a 32-inch VA panel with a 4K, or 3840 x 2160 resolution. It has a maximum refresh rate of 60Hz and has a 4ms response time. The SE3223Q's specs say it covers 99% of the sRGB color gamut, and it has a maximum brightness rating of 300 nits.

You’ve got a couple of options to choose from for video input. It comes with two HDMI ports as well as one DisplayPort input. A 3.5mm audio jack is available for plugging in headphones. It’s supported by a limited 1-year manufacturer’s warranty from Dell, as well as a 30-day return policy from Amazon.