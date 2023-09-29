Dell 27-inch QHD Gaming Monitor Now Just $249 at Dell

By Ash Hill
published

The Dell G2724D 27-inch QHD gaming monitor is available today at Dell for $249.

(Image credit: Dell)

Over at Dell today, you can find the G2724D 27-inch gaming monitor for one of the lowest prices we’ve ever seen. It has a recommended price of $299, but right now is marked down to just $249. According to third-party price tracker PC Part Picker, this monitor tends to fluctuate between $299 and $249.

Users can expect specs suitable for gaming, casual or professional use. It features a 27-inch IPS panel with a QHD resolution. This monitor also has an AMD FreeSync Premium certification, which guarantees a high refresh rate, dense resolution and low latency.

The Dell G2724D 27-inch gaming monitor has a resolution of 2560 x 1440px. It can reach a refresh rate as high as 144Hz when using HDMI with a short response time of just 1ms. It covers 99% of the sRGB color gamut backed up with a maximum brightness of 400 nits.

Users have a couple of video input options, including one DisplayPort input and two HDMI inputs. The purchase is supported by a 3-year manufacturer’s warranty from Dell.

Visit the Dell G2724D 27-inch gaming monitor product page at Dell for more information and purchase options. So far, no expiration date has been specified for the discount.

