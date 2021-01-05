Dell's Flagship Business Notebook Packs 11th Gen Intel vPro

Dell is going full-premium for its business notebook lineup. Ahead of the all-virtual CES 2021, the company announced the Latitude 9420, it's new top-of-the-line commercial notebook that will start at $1,949 in spring 2021.

The new Latitude, which can be configured as either a standard laptop or a convertible 2-in-1, will use Intel's 11th Gen Core processors, up to Core i7 with vPro (Dell didn't provide further details on chip configurations).

The big difference between the convertible and laptop options is the display. While both are 14-inch 16:10 displays, the 2-in-1 has a 2560 x 1600 touch screen that works with a stylus, while the laptop uses a 1920 x 1280 anti-glare screen.

CPU 11th Gen Intel Core processor up to i7 vPro Graphics Intel Iris Xe Graphics RAM Up to 32GB LPDDR4x-4266Mhz (Soldered) Storage Up to 1TB M.2 2230 PCIe NVMe SSD, Up to 256GB PCIe NVMe SED SSD Battery Up to 3-cell, 60 WHr Display (Laptop) 14-inch, 16:10, 2560 x 1600, Touch Display (2-in-1) 14-inch, 16:10 1920 x 1280, Anti-glare Wireless Intel Wi-Fi 6E (6GHz) AX210 2x2, Bluetooth 5.2, 5G mobile broadband options Release Date Spring 2021 Starting Price $1,949

Both offer up to 32GB of RAM and up to 1TB of storage (256GB if you use a self-encrypting drive). Each will use the new Wi-Fi 6E standard, which adds access to the newly opened 6GHz band, and will have options for a Qualcomm Snapdragon X20 LTE model or Snapdragon X55 5G modem. Ports include USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A, a pair of Thunderbolt 4 ports and HDMI 2.0. A fingerprint reader is optional.

For privacy, Dell is pushing SafeShutter, a webcam shutter that opens and closes on its own by activating when video conferencing apps are started. The four noise cancelling microphones can be muted and activated by separate keys.

Dell is also announcing a 15-inch variant, the Latitude 9520, also releasing in the spring, but pricing is not yet available.



Dell is also launching new mid-range and lower-end laptops, including the Dell Latitude 7520 (starting at $999 on March 30) and the Latitude 5420 (available January 12).