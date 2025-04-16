Pick up an Inspiron 16 Plus laptop on clearance sale for just $599 from Dell — perfect for school or work

If you're on the hunt for a cheap laptop for work and play or do some light gaming, then today's deal might be useful to you. Spotted at Dell.com, the Inspiron 16 Plus laptop is on clearance sale. This is a more productivity-based laptop that is useful for browsing the internet, coding, or studying, but not so great for gaming as it doesn't feature a dedicated laptop graphics card. It does have an integrated Intel UHD graphics solution, so you can still play less taxing games on this laptop.

Today's deal is on the Dell Inspiron 16 Plus laptop for just $ 599. The original list price stated for this laptop is $999, so you're saving $400 on this clearance discount offer.

The Dell Inspiron 16 features a bright 300-nit IPS panel and has a decently sharp 2560 x 1600 resolution along with a 120 Hz refresh rate. The 16:10 screen ratio is a popular choice for modern laptops. Inside the chassis of the Inspiron 16 Plus is a 10-core 13th Gen Intel Core i7-13620H processor with integrated UHD graphics, 16GB of DDR5 4800 MT/s RAM, and a 1TB SSD for storage.

Dell Inspiron 16 Plus: now $599 at Dell (was $999)

