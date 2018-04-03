Digital Storm Announces Equinox Coffee Lake-H, Max-Q Laptop

Image 1 of 4 Image 2 of 4 Image 3 of 4 Image 4 of 4

Digital Storm announced the new Equinox gaming laptop. Powered by a i7-8750H CPU and a GTX 1070 Max-Q GPU, the laptop has adequate gaming horsepower for its 15”, 144Hz, 1080p screen, yet isn’t too unwieldy.

It’s been a long time since we’ve seen a gaming laptop from Digital Storm. The introduction of Nvidia Max-Q GPUs shifted the market from large and bulky machines that were more portable desktops than laptops to svelte and premium machines that are easier on the eyes and the back. Now it seems Digital Storm is ready to join the likes of Asus, MSI, Gigabyte, Acer by releasing its own take on the contemporary gaming notebook.

Much like its competitors, the Equinox combines the newest of Intel’s 45W mobile CPUs (Coffee Lake-H) and Nvidia’s Max-Q GPUs in a 15” chassis that is only 0.73” thick. Specifically, the Equinox has a six-core i7-8750H, a GTX 1070 Max-Q, up to 32GB of DDR-2400 memory, aN M.2 NVMe SSD up to 2TB, and an optional 2.5” SSD up to 4TB. The laptop’s screen is a 15” IPS panel with 1080p resolution. Unfortunately, the screen doesn’t have G-Sync support to take full advantage of its 144Hz refresh rate.

At its default configuration, which includes 16GB of RAM and a 512GB M.2 SSD, the Equinox costs $1,956. A maxed-out Equinox costs over $5,000, but the only differences are in the memory and storage department. Digital Storm said the Equinox will start to ship in early May.