Nvidia Powers New Doritos Crunch Sound Cancellation Tech

Have you ever wanted to eat a bag of chips while streaming or talking to your friends online? Well, Doritos has you covered. PepsiCo has launched the "Doritos Crunch Cancellation" campaign in Spain, and is providing a free software for noise cancellation.

TBWA Spain came up with the marketing idea and Glassworks developed the technology. The software, which utilizes AI, serves as a filter for streamers who want to snack during their streams but don't want their audience to have to listen to the crunching sounds. Some of the most famous Spanish streamers, such as Auronplay, aXoZer, Reborn, and 8cho, have tested and promoted the software.

The Doritos Crunch Cancellation software isn't openly available on http://www.doritos.es (opens in new tab), though. Instead, you must sign up with your personal data to receive the download link in your mailbox. The principal requirement is that your system must have an Nvidia GeForce RTX 20-series (Turing) or GeForce RTX 30-series (Ampere) graphics card. We suspect the software is based on Nvidia's RTX Voice technology, which debuted in 2020.

The installer weighs around 654MB, and the software occupies up to 880MB once installed. The Nvidia logo is next to the PepsiCo logo on the disclaimer, confirming our suspicions that RTX Voice likely powers Doritos Crunch Cancellation. The installation folder has tons of Nvidia-named files and plugins for Turing and Ampere graphics cards. Doritos Crunch Cancellation also relies on VB-Audio Cable, an audio bridge between programs and devices. The program is simple, with a single slider that lets you choose between Performance and Precision modes for noise cancellation.

When Nvidia first launched RTX Voice, the technology was only supported on Turing and Ampere graphics cards because it depended on the Tensor cores to enable its AI noise cancellation. But it didn't take long for enthusiasts to find a hack to make RTX Voice work on non-RTX graphics cards. Nvidia eventually allowed RTX Voice to work on older GeForce GTX graphics cards through an update. If Doritos Crunch Cancellation takes after RTX Voice, it should work on any GeForce graphics card; however, we couldn't get it to run on a system with a GeForce GTX 1080 Ti.

At any rate, Doritos Crunch Cancellation is a great marketing move for PepsiCo to strengthen its Doritos brand among gaming enthusiasts. That said, if you own a Turing or Ampere graphics card you can instead use Nvidia Broadcast, which is a superior option with more AI-based features, such as Virtual Background and Auto Frame. Plus, you don't have to surrender your personal information to Doritos.