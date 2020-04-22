Nvidia RTX Voice Works Fine On Non-RTX GPUs

Nvidia RTX Voice (Image credit: Nvidia)

Last week, Nvidia released a new and exclusive noise-canceling feature called RTX Voice for the company's GeForce RTX 20-series products. However, a Guru3D forum user discovered a workaround to get the feature working on non-RTX graphics cards, even on Windows 7.

The simple workaround consists of running the RTX Voice installer normally until an error message pops up that tells you the application isn't supported on your graphics card. Although the installation doesn't go through, the installer unpacks all the necessary files to a temporary folder called "NVRTXVoice" in your C: drive (C:\temp\NVRTXVoice).

Here's where the magic starts. As explained by the forum poster, you need to open the RTXVoice.nvi file with a text editor with administrator privileges. The file is located inside the NvAFX folder (C:\temp\NVRTXVoice\NvAFX\RTXVoice.nvi). Once the file is open, you just need to delete the "constraints" section.

<constraints> <property name="Feature.RTXVoice" level="silent" text="${{InstallBlockedMessage}}"/> </constraints>

After removing the entire "constraints" section, proceed to save the file and run the setup.exe application. RTX Voice should install without any hiccups.

So far, the Guru3D user has been able to get the RTX Voice feature to work on a GeForce RTX 1080 and Titan V. However, multiple user reports reveal that the workaround appears to work on all GeForce GTX 10-and 16-series graphics cards. Unfortunately, the GeForce 900-series experience mixed results.

RTX Voice utilizes AI to perform noise-cancellation duty and depends heavily on the Tensor cores that are innate to Nvidia's Turing-based GeForce RTX 20-series graphics card. The latest discovery raises the question on whether RTX Voice really requires Tensor cores. As things currently stand, the feature seems to run smoothly on just CUDA cores. Nevertheless, it remains to be seen if RTX Voice has any performance impact on GeForce graphics cards that lack proper Tensor cores.

Nvidia will likely patch the workaround now that the secret is out. If you're interested in enabling the feature on non-RTX cards, you might want to keep a backup copy of the Beta installer just in case.

Happy noise-canceling!