EKWB Eyes Asus 1070Ti Lineup, Full-Cover Waterblock Now Available

EK Water Blocks today revealed a pair of full-cover water blocks for Asus’s GeForce GTX 1070 Ti lineup. EK already offered a block for the Asus Strix GTX 1070 Ti, but now it has an option for the Cerberus and Turbo lineup.

The EK-FC1070 GTX Ti Asus water block features a full-cover design, which provides direct-contact cooling for the GPU, memory, and the voltage regulation hardware (VRMs). The block also features EKWB’s split-flow cooling engine, which directs fluid across each heat-generating component.

The base of the EK-FC1070 GTX Ti Asus water block is nickel-plated electrolytic copper, and EK offers two options for the top of the block. One has a model with a sleek black acetal top, and there's a version with a clear acrylic top. The clear version also includes RBG lighting that is compatible with the Asus Aura RGB lighting system.

EK is now accepting pre-orders for the EK-FC1070 GTX Ti Asus water blocks. The company said the first batch of units would ship on Monday, May 21. EK sells the acrylic-top block for $154.99, and the version with the black top goes for $129.99. You can also order backplates to complete the aesthetic look of your build and add passive cooling to the rear of your card. The black backplate is $38.99, and the nickel-plated version is $46.99.