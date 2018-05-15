EKWB Eyes Asus 1070Ti Lineup, Full-Cover Waterblock Now Available

EK Water Blocks today revealed a pair of full-cover water blocks for Asus’s GeForce GTX 1070 Ti lineup. EK already offered a block for the Asus Strix GTX 1070 Ti, but now it has an option for the Cerberus and Turbo lineup.
The EK-FC1070 GTX Ti Asus water block features a full-cover design, which provides direct-contact cooling for the GPU, memory, and the voltage regulation hardware (VRMs). The block also features EKWB’s split-flow cooling engine, which directs fluid across each heat-generating component.
The base of the EK-FC1070 GTX Ti Asus water block is nickel-plated electrolytic copper, and EK offers two options for the top of the block. One has a model with a sleek black acetal top, and there's a version with a clear acrylic top. The clear version also includes RBG lighting that is compatible with the Asus Aura RGB lighting system.
EK is now accepting pre-orders for the EK-FC1070 GTX Ti Asus water blocks. The company said the first batch of units would ship on Monday, May 21. EK sells the acrylic-top block for $154.99, and the version with the black top goes for $129.99. You can also order backplates to complete the aesthetic look of your build and add passive cooling to the rear of your card. The black backplate is $38.99, and the nickel-plated version is $46.99.
from stock air. sure. from AIO, no. i put some Noctua A12x25 fans on my h100i and on my hybrid 1080ti.... thats as good as it gets.
i have followed many youtubers like linus and jayz2cents. they have routinely admitted that custom cooling is for looks. if not for the sake of being custom into a custom case for instance. they have many vids comparing, and unless you are doing some crazy stuff like mounting the rad completely outside the case in a push/pull with top of the line fans.... you wont see a difference.
thats the only reason i have held off on a kit. i have built a setup a few times on ek's site configurator. but that price just keeps holding me back because i know my gpu and CPU might only get MAYBE 1 degree cooler. not to mention my old h100i has never needed to be flushed/cleaned. so thats a perk.
if you want to drop temps, delid! thats where you get the best drop, and its only like $10 for some liquid metal.
dont get me wrong, if i had the money (AND TIME) i would do it. but there are many things i will spend 1k on first. before wasting it for 1 degree.
1) a second 1080ti hybrid
2) replace my 1tb nvme 960 evo raid, with new 970 1tb pros for a 2tb raid
3) replace my 1tb 850 evo raid with 960 pro 1tb drives for a 2tb raid
4) replace my 1tb nas drives with 2 to 4tb drives
those are just some things i want to get done , and that will give me way better pc experience then a custom loop.