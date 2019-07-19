EK Announces Water Block For MSI RTX 2080 Ti Gaming X Trio

EK yesterday announced a new Classic Line water block for MSI’s RTX 2080 Gaming X Ti Trio, that features a central-inlet split-flow cooling design to prioritize the center of the RTX 2080 Ti die.

The hefty all-copper heat plate assures relative temperature consistency, the finned section over the GPU assures greater thermal velocity, nickel plating guards against copper oxidation, an embedded O-Ring gasket helps prevent liquid permeation, an embedded RGB LED strip provides colorful illumination and the clear acrylic top aids functional visualization.

Pre-order priced at $130 (125€), the EK-FC Trio RTX 2080 Ti Classic RGB fits standard RGB motherboard headers and the graphics card in its title. The separate EK-FC Trio RTX 2080 Ti Classic Backplate costs an additional $35 (33€).