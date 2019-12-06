EKWB Intros Clean and Tidy 140mm EK-Vardar D-RGB Spinner

Slovenian watercooling manufacturer EKWB is adding to the RGB fan party with its 140 mm D-RGB variant of its EK-Vardar fans. For today, this release only consists of the EK-Vardar EVO 140ER D-RGB, as the 120 mm variant is already on the market.

The fan has one of the simpler RGB implementations we’ve seen in a while, which is quite refreshing. It comes with RGB lighting through nine LEDs only in the fan hub, which is a little bigger than usual. Naturally, the lighting works with all major platforms including Asus Aura Sync, Gigabyte’s RGB Fusion, MSI’s RGB Mystic Light, and ASRock’s RGB LED systems.

(Image credit: EKWB)

EKWB’s new spinner can spin at speeds of up to 1600 RPM, but will go all the way down to zero RPM with its PWM Start-Stop mode, which simply stops the fan when below a certain PWM threshold. The unit can push up to 84 CFM at full speed and hold a static pressure of 1.9mm of water, though doing so will produce a noise level of 31.6 dBA. Chances are you won’t need to run these units that fast very often, though, so I wouldn’t be too concerned about noise unless it is your main priority.

The EK-Vardar EVO 140ER D-RGB is listed on EKWB’s website for $28.99 ex VAT.