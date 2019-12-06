EKWB Intros Clean and Tidy 140mm EK-Vardar D-RGB Spinner

Slovenian watercooling manufacturer EKWB is adding to the RGB fan party with its 140 mm D-RGB variant of its EK-Vardar fans. For today, this release only consists of the EK-Vardar EVO 140ER D-RGB, as the 120 mm variant is already on the market.
The fan has one of the simpler RGB implementations we’ve seen in a while, which is quite refreshing. It comes with RGB lighting through nine LEDs only in the fan hub, which is a little bigger than usual. Naturally, the lighting works with all major platforms including Asus Aura Sync, Gigabyte’s RGB Fusion, MSI’s RGB Mystic Light, and ASRock’s RGB LED systems.
EKWB’s new spinner can spin at speeds of up to 1600 RPM, but will go all the way down to zero RPM with its PWM Start-Stop mode, which simply stops the fan when below a certain PWM threshold. The unit can push up to 84 CFM at full speed and hold a static pressure of 1.9mm of water, though doing so will produce a noise level of 31.6 dBA. Chances are you won’t need to run these units that fast very often, though, so I wouldn’t be too concerned about noise unless it is your main priority.
The EK-Vardar EVO 140ER D-RGB is listed on EKWB’s website for $28.99 ex VAT.