EKWB Indigo XS Thermal Material is Phase Change Metallic Alloy

EKWB has introduced a new thermal interface material. Contrary to what you might expect, it's not based on a grease or viscous liquid material. Instead, the EK-TIM Indigo XS is a sheet which contains a phase change metallic alloy, which you place in its entirety over the CPU lid. Such a system is not very common, but according to EKWB, it has a number of advantages.

EKWB claims that it is more reliable, more user friendly, and performs better. EKWB boasts a thermal conductivity of 40 W/mK, supposedly the best there is.

Contained in the package you'll find two EK-TIM Indigo XS applicators, a single bottle of Indigo Xtreme Surface Cleaner, a pair of gloves, 'cleanroom-grade' dry wipe cloths, and the probably necessary installation manual.

The kit only works on Intel LGA 1556/1155/1150 sockets, and is already available for a price of $30.27 through EKWB's webshop.