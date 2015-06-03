Enermax Showcases New Platimax DS, Revolution FM And DIGITYTAN PSUs

At Enermax's booth at Computex 2015, we came across a new 80 Plus Platinum PSU, the Platimax DS. Featuring an Enermax design, it comes in 550 W, 650 W, 750 W, and 850 W capacities. All Platimax DS models are fully modular and promise up to 93 percent efficiency. According to our sources, the price for these units is going to be 10 to 15 percent more compared to the previous, corresponding models. Finally, these PSUs feature Enermax's patented Twister Bearing fan technology for reduced operating noise and increased reliability.

Enermax also showed us the Revolution FM 80 Plus Gold Power units, with over 92 percent efficiency and capacities ranging from 450 W to 750 W. The platform for these PSUs was designed by Enermax in cooperation with CWT, which currently makes all Enermax products since Enermax doesn't own a production line anymore. These units also feature an Enermax Twister Bearing fan for noiseless operation.

Both the Platimax DS and Revolution FM PSUs will be launched in Q4 this year.

But the star at Enermax's booth was the DIGITYTAN 1250W 80 Plus Titanium unit, which is also expected to be available in Q4. This PSU has up to 94 percent efficiency and features digital control for top-notch performance. Its maker is CWT, a company with great experience in digital PSUs.

