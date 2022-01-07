Eurocom DTR Laptop Brings OLED Display, Core i7 and RTX 3080

Eurocom has introduced its Nightsky RX315 laptop with a 15.6-inch 4K OLED panel that features desktop-grade performance yet weighs only around 4.4 pounds. The Nightsky RX315 will be one of the industry's first desktop replacement machines to get an OLED screen. Furthermore, it will also be one of a few machines on the market that offers both Nvidia's GeForce RTX 3080 and an OLED display.

The Eurocom Nightsky RX315 laptop is indeed a pretty interesting PC that comes in a titanium black aluminum alloy chassis that is only 20 mm (0.8 inch) thick and packs Intel's eight-core Core i7-11800H 'Tiger Lake' processor. You also get a choice of Nvidia's GeForce RTX 3070 (8GB GDDR6) or GeForce RTX 3080 (16GB GDDR6) GPU with Max-Q configuration that are cooled down with individual blowers to ensure proper airflow.

Despite its relatively compact dimensions, the system can be equipped with up to 64GB of DDR4-3200 memory using two SO-DIMMs, and up to 16TB of M.2 NVMe SSDs via a PCIe 3.0 or 4.0 x4 interface (when higher-capacity M.2 drives are available, the laptop will accommodate even more storage).

The key selling point of the Eurocom Nightsky RX315 laptop is, of course, its display. Introduced in early 2019, Samsung's 15.6-inch 4K OLED panels for laptops feature rather decent specifications (brightness ranging from 0.0005 to 600 nits, a dynamic contrast ratio of 120,000:1, 60Hz, 100% DCI-P3, VESA DisplayHDR True Black, etc.), so owners of the Nightsky RX315 notebook know what to expect. Furthermore, Eurocom can calibrate the display to provide maximum color accuracy for $74.

"Our technicians can also calibrate this impressive display to offer perfect color reproduction right out of the box," said Mark Bialic, the head of Eurocom. "As many of our customers are leading designers, engineers, and digital content creators, having a perfectly calibrated display is essential."

Meanwhile, if someone wants a 240 Hz LCD panel instead, the manufacturer also offers a Full-HD IGZO option. Meanwhile, since the GPUs have four display controllers, the Nightsky RX315 can also drive three external monitors.

Since the Eurocom Nightsky RX315 is essentially a workstation, it includes Wi-Fi, a GbE port, three display outputs (HDMI, mDP, TB4), a Thunderbolt 4 connector, three USB 3.2 ports, a 6-in-1 card reader, a 1MP webcam, a SoundBlasterX Pro Gaming 360 audio subsystem, and two 3.5-mm audio jacks (controlled by the Realtec ALC1220 codec and supporting S/P DIF over one of the jacks). To boost the machine's security, Eurocom equips it with a fingerprint scanner and a TPM 2.0 module.

Pricing of the Eurocom Nightsky RX315 with a 15.6-inch OLED display starts at $2,799 without Windows. The beefiest configuration will retail for around $11,000.