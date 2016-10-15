Eurocom Offers GTX 1070 In Sky MX5 R2 Laptop, Starting At $1,500

Eurocom announced a new version of its 15-inch thin and light gaming laptop, the Sky MX5 R2. The updated notebook features a mobile GTX 1070 graphics module with default configurations starting at just under $1,500 if you can do without an operating system.
The Eurocom Sky MX5 R2 features an Intel Core i7-6700HQ, up to 64GB of memory, and an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1070 8GB graphics module. Two M.2 slots and two 2.5-inch bays can accommodate a plethora of storage options, including up to 512GB M.2 NVMe SSDs, 1TB M.2 SATA SSDs, 2TB SATA SSDs, 2TB HDDs, and 1TB SSHDs.
The MX5 R2 can be equipped with a 1920x1080 IPS display with G-Sync onboard, but it can also be configured with a 4K (3840x2160) PLS G-Sync panel. You can also choose a 4K panel (glossy or matte) without Nvidia’s variable refresh rate technology. The MX5 R2 also sports enterprise level features including a TPM 2.0 module, a Kensington lock, and support for 3G/4G/LTE modules via an M.2 3042 slot.
You can configure your own Sky MX5 R2 now at Eurocom's website, with configurations starting as low as $1,500. That version doesn't come with an operating system preinstalled, though. You won’t find many GTX 1070 laptops priced this low, but you also don’t see too many vendors offering laptops without an operating system, either.
|Product
|Eurocom Sky MX5 R2
|Processor
|Intel Core i7-6700HQ
|Memory
|Up to 64GB DDR4-2400
|Graphics
|Nvidia GeForce GTX 1070 8GB GDDR5
|Display Options
|- 15.6” 1920x1080 Matte IPS w/G-Sync- 15.6” 3840x2160 Matte PLS w/ G-Sync- 15.6” 3840x2160 Glossy IPS- 15.6’ 3840x2160 Matte IPS
|Storage Options
|- Up to 512GB M.2 SSD (NVMe)- Up to 1TB M.2 SSD (SATA)- Up to 2TB SSD- Up to 2TB HDD- Up to 1TB SSHD
|Networking Options
|- Gigabit Ethernet (Static)- Intel Wireless AC 8260- Intel Wireless AC 7265- Intel Wireless N 7260- Realtek RTL8723BE Wireless N- Killer Wireless AC 1525 - Killer Wireless AC 1535- 3G/4G/LTE Module Support
|Ports
|-USB 3.1 Type-C x2-USB 3.0 x3 -Headphone-Out-Mic-In-6-in-1 Card Reader
|Video Output
|-HDMI-Mini DisplayPort x2
|Dimensions (L x W x H)
|15.16x10.66x1.13 inches
|Weight
|5.72lbs.
|Starting MSRP
|$1,499 (Without OS)
Some other "premium" features this laptop has:
2x 2.5" drive slots (1x7mm, 1x9.5mm)
2x m.2 slots (1xPCIe x4)
4x Memory slots
2x USB C
Fingerprint reader
Multicolor backlit keyboard (Probably not individual RGB)
Average weight of 5Lb
I can see no reason to buy anything other than this at the 1.5k price point.
Comment below with any competitors
Windows 10 16Gb Ram 256gb SSD Totaling $1938
It ain't that cheap
Asus GL502VS-DB71 is $1699
I7-6700HQ
Gtx 1070
16GB DDR4
256GB SSD + 1TB HDD
Windows 10
Much bettee option with a cheaper price
Even the new alienware 15 is much cheaper than this.
Cooling might be a huge problem. Normally laptops are either 17 inch and around 4kg at least or they are small and run waaaay too hot.
Hope I am wrong thou, it does look like a nice deal.
There is no way that it can perform at the claimed "desktop GTX 1070 performance". It only has a 230W power adapter and GTX 1070 draw about 200W at load. So think about that for a while.