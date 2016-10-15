Trending

Eurocom Offers GTX 1070 In Sky MX5 R2 Laptop, Starting At $1,500

Eurocom announced a new version of its 15-inch thin and light gaming laptop, the Sky MX5 R2. The updated notebook features a mobile GTX 1070 graphics module with default configurations starting at just under $1,500 if you can do without an operating system.

The Eurocom Sky MX5 R2 features an Intel Core i7-6700HQ, up to 64GB of memory, and an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1070 8GB graphics module. Two M.2 slots and two 2.5-inch bays can accommodate a plethora of storage options, including up to 512GB M.2 NVMe SSDs, 1TB M.2 SATA SSDs, 2TB SATA SSDs, 2TB HDDs, and 1TB SSHDs.

The MX5 R2 can be equipped with a 1920x1080 IPS display with G-Sync onboard, but it can also be configured with a 4K (3840x2160) PLS G-Sync panel. You can also choose a 4K panel (glossy or matte) without Nvidia’s variable refresh rate technology. The MX5 R2 also sports enterprise level features including a TPM 2.0 module, a Kensington lock, and support for 3G/4G/LTE modules via an M.2 3042 slot.

You can configure your own Sky MX5 R2 now at Eurocom's website, with configurations starting as low as $1,500. That version doesn't come with an operating system preinstalled, though. You won’t find many GTX 1070 laptops priced this low, but you also don’t see too many vendors offering laptops without an operating system, either.

ProductEurocom Sky MX5 R2
ProcessorIntel Core i7-6700HQ
MemoryUp to 64GB DDR4-2400
GraphicsNvidia GeForce GTX 1070 8GB GDDR5
Display Options- 15.6” 1920x1080 Matte IPS w/G-Sync- 15.6” 3840x2160 Matte PLS w/ G-Sync- 15.6” 3840x2160 Glossy IPS- 15.6’ 3840x2160 Matte IPS
Storage Options- Up to 512GB M.2 SSD (NVMe)- Up to 1TB M.2 SSD (SATA)- Up to 2TB SSD- Up to 2TB HDD- Up to 1TB SSHD
Networking Options- Gigabit Ethernet (Static)- Intel Wireless AC 8260- Intel Wireless AC 7265- Intel Wireless N 7260- Realtek RTL8723BE Wireless N- Killer Wireless AC 1525 - Killer Wireless AC 1535- 3G/4G/LTE Module Support
Ports-USB 3.1 Type-C x2-USB 3.0 x3 -Headphone-Out-Mic-In-6-in-1 Card Reader
Video Output-HDMI-Mini DisplayPort x2
Dimensions (L x W x H)15.16x10.66x1.13 inches
Weight5.72lbs.
Starting MSRP$1,499 (Without OS)
  • Clamyboy74 15 October 2016 21:59
    That's a really good deal, comparing it to other retail laptops for a 1070
  • The_10 16 October 2016 17:11
    This system is so nice, I cannot wait to get mine.
  • monsta 16 October 2016 20:45
    Looks good , good value too
  • GGN 16 October 2016 20:46
    This laptop is priced cheaper than many gtx 1060 laptops, and FAR cheaper than any other gtx 1070 laptop. When you add in the fact that there is a 10% discount for ANY student (Elementary, College, Ect), and that the upgrade to a 4k panel that still has G-SYNC is ONLY $100, ($90 after student), this laptop has insane value.

    Some other "premium" features this laptop has:
    2x 2.5" drive slots (1x7mm, 1x9.5mm)
    2x m.2 slots (1xPCIe x4)
    4x Memory slots
    2x USB C
    Fingerprint reader
    Multicolor backlit keyboard (Probably not individual RGB)
    Average weight of 5Lb

    I can see no reason to buy anything other than this at the 1.5k price point.
    Comment below with any competitors
  • Zed95 17 October 2016 02:51
    When you add things like
    Windows 10 16Gb Ram 256gb SSD Totaling $1938
    It ain't that cheap

    Asus GL502VS-DB71 is $1699
    I7-6700HQ
    Gtx 1070
    16GB DDR4
    256GB SSD + 1TB HDD
    Windows 10
    Much bettee option with a cheaper price

    Even the new alienware 15 is much cheaper than this.
  • ukraine01 17 October 2016 07:05
    I bought a similar, 970m Eurocom model two years ago. I will definitely buy a different brand next time. Eurocom's (Clevo's) screen cover is made of plastic that is too thin and too flexible as a result. When you pick up the laptop from a table with the cover closed using one hand, the screen bends. Eventually, part of the screen on the side stopped working (went black) because a chip at the edge of the screen partially broke off.
  • cats_Paw 17 October 2016 08:18
    I am not sure about this... Quad core and a beefy GPu in a 15 inch laptop that weights 2.59 kg?
    Cooling might be a huge problem. Normally laptops are either 17 inch and around 4kg at least or they are small and run waaaay too hot.

    Hope I am wrong thou, it does look like a nice deal.
  • Mac266 17 October 2016 08:52
    Looks like another Clevo rebrand. Not that that's a bad thing, but Quality can go from very good to mediocre with those barebones.
  • 17 October 2016 15:55
    better than crap called Surface Pro 4.
  • cilliers 28 October 2016 16:30
    It is so cheap, because it only gets 6900 points in firestrike on default. Which doesn't even come close to desktop GTX 1070 results of 16000. I bought one of these laptops, but now I'm returning it. It has constant power throttling in all my games and I'm quite sick of it. Do not waste your time with this laptop. The build quality is OK, but the software that is supposed to ship with it, is broken. The OC apps are all either broken or half baked. There isn't even a CPU overclocking slider in the OC app, so why bother?Furthermore, the laptop won't allow GPU voltage unlocks, so any GPU overclocking is pretty much out of the window. This is an extremely sneaky product.

    There is no way that it can perform at the claimed "desktop GTX 1070 performance". It only has a 230W power adapter and GTX 1070 draw about 200W at load. So think about that for a while.
