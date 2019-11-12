Eurocom Will Let You Spec a Core i9-9900KS in its X4C and X7C Notebooks

If you don’t fear heavy laptops and prioritize performance over mobility, there's a new Eurocom you may want to consider. As spotted by Anandtech, the company is integrating Intel’s latest gaming chip, the Core i9-9900KS into its notebooks.

More specifically, those models are its X4C and X7C notebooks. We’re curious how much of the time Eurocom’s machines will be able to keep these chips at their boost speeds. Reportedly, Eurocom will also be offering the units with de-lidded CPUs and better cooling setups, claiming that the’ll be able to overclock the chips even further – in a laptop.

(Image credit: Eurocom)

The X4C and X7C notebooks are fully-customizable notebooks that come with 15.6-inch and 17.3-inch displays, respectively. They can be configured to hold heaps of memory, up to RTX 2080 graphics cards (or Quadro P5000 cards in the X7C model), and up to 128 GB of DDR4 memory. There is also room for multiple storage devices with RAID setups, and more. The main catch is that they’re heavy, weighing in at 7.5 pounds for the X4C and 8.6 pounds for the X7C, and they’re both about 1.5 to 1.6 inches thick.

(Image credit: Eurocom)

Pricing for the units starts at $2,187 for the X4C, whereas the X7C weirdly goes for $21 less at $2,166. Adding the 5 GHz Intel Coffee lake chip adds $333 to the price over the standard Intel Core i7-9700K.