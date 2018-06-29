EVGA Releases the Budget BR Power Supply Line

by
2 Comments

EVGA added another PSU line, called BR, to its huge portfolio.

The BR models come in four flavors with 450W, 500W, 600W, and 700W capacities. All of them use a non-modular cable design and are 80 PLUS Bronze certified. Despite their low-end orientation, they still use DC-DC converters for the generation of the minor rails, while the provided warranty is three years long. Finally, the cooling fan measures 120mm across and it features a sleeve bearing. Apparently a higher quality fan (with a rifle of a fluid dynamic bearing) would significantly affect the price so a sleeve bearing is usually the only option in budget-oriented PSUs.

We don't have any information on the manufacturer (OEM) of this new BR line. We spotted the BR units on Newegg at the following prices:

  • 700 BR $75
  • 600 BR $65
  • 500 BR $55
  • 450 BR $50
Series NameBR Series
Model Numbers700 BR: 100-BR-0700
600 BR: 100-BR-0600
500 BR: 100-BR-0500
450 BR: 100-BR-0450
OEM-
Max. DC Output450-700W
PFCActive PFC
Efficiency80 Plus Bronze
Noise-
ModularNo
Intel C6/C7 Power State Support
+12V Max Power (W)700 BR: 699.6
600 BR: 600
500 BR: 500
450 BR: 450
Combined +3.3, +5V (W)700 BR: 150
600 BR: 130
500 BR, 450 BR: 120
5VSB Max Power (W)15
Operating temperature0°C ~ 30°C
ProtectionsOver Current Protection
Short Circuit Protection
Over Temperature Protection
Over Power Protection
Over Voltage Protection
Under Voltage Protection
Cooling120mm Fan (Sleeve Bearing)
Semi-passive operation
Number of EPS Connectors1x EPS: (600mm)
Number of PCIe Connectors700 BR: 4x 8pin (6+2)
600 BR: 2x 8pin (6+2)
500 BR: 2x 8pin (6+2)
450 BR: 2x 8pin (6+2)
Number of SATA Connectors700 BR: 9x
600 BR: 6x
500 BR: 6x
450 BR: 6x
Number of PATA Connectors3x
Dimensions150mm (W) x 85mm (H) x 140mm (D)
ComplianceATX12V v2.4, EPS12V 2.92
Warranty3 years
MSRP700 BR: $75
600 BR: $65
500 BR: $55
450 BR: $50

About the author
Aris Mpitziopoulos

Aris Mpitziopoulos is a Contributing Editor at Tom's Hardware US, covering PSUs.

  • 10tacle
    I have no idea why people would cheap out on a budget PSU at the 600+W power level where you are getting into power user requirements (high end GPU, CPU, overclocking, etc.). Hopefully EVGA learned from their disastrous cheap Channel-Well based old green label budget 430W/x00W CX/M line with better OEM quality with their new grey label x50W line.

    [RIP Tom's Hardware PSU Tier List 2.0]:sad:
  • DSzymborski
    EVGA's not going to give up until they have exactly one unique model for every single customer.
