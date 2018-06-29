EVGA Releases the Budget BR Power Supply Line
EVGA added another PSU line, called BR, to its huge portfolio.
The BR models come in four flavors with 450W, 500W, 600W, and 700W capacities. All of them use a non-modular cable design and are 80 PLUS Bronze certified. Despite their low-end orientation, they still use DC-DC converters for the generation of the minor rails, while the provided warranty is three years long. Finally, the cooling fan measures 120mm across and it features a sleeve bearing. Apparently a higher quality fan (with a rifle of a fluid dynamic bearing) would significantly affect the price so a sleeve bearing is usually the only option in budget-oriented PSUs.
We don't have any information on the manufacturer (OEM) of this new BR line. We spotted the BR units on Newegg at the following prices:
- 700 BR $75
- 600 BR $65
- 500 BR $55
- 450 BR $50
|Series Name
|BR Series
|Model Numbers
|700 BR: 100-BR-0700
600 BR: 100-BR-0600
500 BR: 100-BR-0500
450 BR: 100-BR-0450
|OEM
|-
|Max. DC Output
|450-700W
|PFC
|Active PFC
|Efficiency
|80 Plus Bronze
|Noise
|-
|Modular
|No
|Intel C6/C7 Power State Support
|✓
|+12V Max Power (W)
|700 BR: 699.6
600 BR: 600
500 BR: 500
450 BR: 450
|Combined +3.3, +5V (W)
|700 BR: 150
600 BR: 130
500 BR, 450 BR: 120
|5VSB Max Power (W)
|15
|Operating temperature
|0°C ~ 30°C
|Protections
|Over Current Protection
Short Circuit Protection
Over Temperature Protection
Over Power Protection
Over Voltage Protection
Under Voltage Protection
|Cooling
|120mm Fan (Sleeve Bearing)
|Semi-passive operation
|✗
|Number of EPS Connectors
|1x EPS: (600mm)
|Number of PCIe Connectors
|700 BR: 4x 8pin (6+2)
600 BR: 2x 8pin (6+2)
500 BR: 2x 8pin (6+2)
450 BR: 2x 8pin (6+2)
|Number of SATA Connectors
|700 BR: 9x
600 BR: 6x
500 BR: 6x
450 BR: 6x
|Number of PATA Connectors
|3x
|Dimensions
|150mm (W) x 85mm (H) x 140mm (D)
|Compliance
|ATX12V v2.4, EPS12V 2.92
|Warranty
|3 years
|MSRP
|700 BR: $75
600 BR: $65
500 BR: $55
450 BR: $50
