'Vault-Tec Workshop' DLC Available Today For 'Fallout 4'

Just when you thought you were done with Fallout 4, Bethesda Game Studios released yet another DLC for the post-apocalyptic title. The latest batch of content will finally let you build the Vault of your dreams.

You’ll need to locate the entrance to Vault 88, near the Quincy Quarries, to access the Vault-Tec Workshop downloadable content (DLC). Once you’ve cleared the area of enemies and investigated the abandoned Vault, you can begin to dismantle materials to make new parts for your underground Haven. If your current character is at level 20, you’ll get the quest to find the Vault immediately. However, you can still start the journey if your character is below the recommended level by heading to the quarries.

Initially, the DLC was set to launch globally yesterday at 12 p.m. Greenwich Mean Time (that’s 4 p.m. PDT yesterday for North American players). However, the release had a slight hiccup in that the DLC wasn’t available for PlayStation 4 players in the European Union, but it seems that the company resolved the issue earlier today.

The Vault-Tec Workshop DLC is the penultimate batch of additional content for Fallout 4. The sixth and final add-on, Nuka-World, arrives at some point next month.