Impulse Gear Confirms 'Farpoint' Features Co-Op, Launches Mid-May With PSVR Aim Controller

When Impulse Gear’s Farpoint launches in May, you won’t have to explore the alien world you’re lost on alone. The developer revealed the game has co-operative gameplay.

Last June, Sony announced that a new independent development studio called Impulse Gear was working on an exclusive PlayStation VR first-person shooter called Farpoint. Back then, not much was known about the game--and, truth be told, we still don’t know a whole lot about it.

We do know this: Farpoint is set on an alien world filled with hostile creatures. The spacecraft in which you were traveling crashed on the planet, and now you must fight to survive. Sony introduced Farpoint as a single-player experience, which, honestly sounds terrifying. Who wants to experience being alone on an alien planet with no one to talk to, and no one to give you a helping hand? Not this guy, that’s for sure. But let me bring a buddy along, and we’ll tear those aliens a new one.

Fortunately, when Farpoint launches I’ll be able to do that, and so will you. During GDC, Impulse Gear revealed that Farpoint includes an online co-operative gameplay mode, so you won’t have to face the solitude of being the only human on the planet.

The developers built the game around a special peripheral called the PSVR Aim Controller. Impulse Gear worked with Sony to build the gun peripheral, which features a tracking ball like the Move controllers, and a thumbstick to enable locomotion. The Aim controller launches alongside Farpoint, which is the only title for it so far, but we expect to see more titles with support for the gun-like controller in the future.

Impulse Gear said that Farpoint launches on May 16. It is currently slated as a PSVR exclusive, but we're not sure if the release is a timed exclusive or not.