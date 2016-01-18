Trending

Fractal Design Reveals Define Nano S Mini-ITX Case

Fractal Design has revealed an upcoming case that addresses the growing trend of building powerful systems in smaller cases. The Define Nano S is a mini-ITX case with no shortage of features.

Fractal Design said the Define Nano S includes mounts for multiple hard drives -- two SSD mounts and a single 3.5-inch mount on the backside of the motherboard tray. An additional 3.5-inch drive can be installed on the bottom of the case in front of the ATX power supply.

Despite its small size, the Define Nano S manages to support ample water cooling components. The front and top can both support radiators, up to a 240 mm at the top and 280 mm in the front. The case also features a sliding bracket used to mount your reservoir, and a mount for your pump, though the second 3.5-inch drive mount can’t be used if you mount a pump here.

The Define Nano S doesn’t have a shortage of compatible hardware either. It supports graphics cards as long as 12.4 inches and CPU coolers as tall as 6.3 inches. Fractal Design doesn’t recommend installing graphics cards that take up more than two slots in width, as the power supply rests directly below the motherboard tray.

Fractal Design includes two Dynamic series fans with the case. A GP-14 14 cm fan can be found in the front and a GP-12 12 cm fan is located in the rear of the case. The top of the case can support two more 12 cm or 14 cm fans. These vents can be blocked with the ModuVent system if you choose not to use them. Fractal Design also said that if you don’t use the bottom hard drive mount, and don’t have a pump, an optional 12 cm fan can be installed at the bottom of the case.

The Fractal Design Define Nano S will be available in two versions. The Define Nano S, with sound dampening materials on both doors, will be available for $64.99, and the Define Nano S Window with a clear side panel will sell for $69.99. Fractal Design said both cases will arrive in March.

17 Comments Comment from the forums
  • Yuka 18 January 2016 21:40
    Looks quite nice at first hand. The only "noticeable" problem I could spot is dual slot cards will be facing the PSU directly with little to no room to spare. And if you go the CWC route, then you sacrifice length and (maybe) HDD space. Not a big issue, but something I could spot easily.

    Why not put the PSU up front like the CM Elise 361? And that's a mATX case. I love it.

    Cheers!
    Reply
  • 2Be_or_Not2Be 18 January 2016 21:52
    I would like to have a pull-out filter for the front intake fan. It makes for easy maintenance if you don't have to pop of the case cover.
    Reply
  • gilbadon 18 January 2016 23:08
    The water cooling king strikes again
    Reply
  • Lutfij 18 January 2016 23:33
    Yuka, that custom watercooling loop you speak of with the subtraction of one of your available HDD space would actually allow you to have both 3.5" drives and both 2.5" drives populated if you go for the combo D5/DDC reservoir pumps and if you either go for Fractal's Kelvin series of watercooling gear which are Alpahcool branded hardware or EK's Predator range of watercooling gear than you have all possible fan mounts to act as possible rad mounting locations.

    I love this case already. Hoping it won't weigh as much as the Defines are notoriously known for.
    Reply
  • TechyInAZ 18 January 2016 23:45
    That's a nice case! The first actual mini itx tower I've seen.
    Reply
  • scrote 19 January 2016 04:28
    17345211 said:
    Looks quite nice at first hand. The only "noticeable" problem I could spot is dual slot cards will be facing the PSU directly with little to no room to spare.
    Cheers!

    "Fractal Design doesn’t recommend installing graphics cards that take up more than two slots in width, as the power supply rests directly below the motherboard tray."
    Reply
  • atheus 19 January 2016 06:09
    Another win for Fractal Design. What a cutie. Makes me want to build a little brother for my Define S and Define Mini.. but I really don't need another computer. What to do!
    Reply
  • fonzy 19 January 2016 11:06
    It's a nice case but personally if I'm going itx I want as small as possible..... This seems a bit large for itx.
    Reply
  • Nossy 19 January 2016 12:49
    Wow that's original. Just shrink the normal guy. Lazy.
    Reply
  • Steve N Mavronis 19 January 2016 13:06
    Yesterday, when I saw Fractal Design's showcase video for the Define Nano S my first thought was this is in response to the Phanteks Enthoo Evolv ITX as direct competition. So I did a scale image comparison between the Evolv ITX and the Nano S by overlaying rear view photos of both lining up the PSU mounting screw holes. I wanted to see which case had more GPU breathing room. The Nano S has less space between a 2-slot GPU and the PSU then the Evolv ITX has. Bear in mind that the Evolv ITX has a PSU shroud in between, but it's also heavily perforated with holes. For non-reference multi-fan cooler GPUs this GPU/PSU breathing room gap may make a difference, I don't know?
    Reply