FSP Releases PSUs For Miners And An 850W Liquid-Cooled Unit

FSP had several PSUs suitable for mining purposes to show during Computex 2018, including a unit with 2,000W max power and 18x PCIe connectors which can power multiple GPUs at the same time. FSP actually had a demo mining unit installed in its booth with eleven RX 570 4GB cards that was powered by the 2kW PSU, the model number for which is FSP2000-52AGPBI. Another 2kW FSP PSU, the FSP2000-A0AGPBI, had been announced in Q4 2017 and you can quickly spot the main differences between the models are the numbers of the +12V rails and the PCIe connectors. The newer 2kW unit has a single +12V rail and 18x PCIe connectors, instead of 16x PCIe of the older model.

FSP2000-52AGPBI

FSP2000-52AGPBI

Since a normal household socket cannot deliver more than 15 Amps, the FSP2000 with 115-200V input is restricted to 1.5kW max power. With 100-115V its max power is further restricted to 1.2kW; it can deliver its full power only with 200-240V. Nevertheless, most miners use 230V in order to have increased efficiency, so this unit will be able to fully deploy its capabilities. Finally, the FSP2000 has 200mm depth and is equipped with a 140mm double ball-bearing fan, with this type of bearing being ideal for increased operating temperatures.

FSP FSP2000-52AGPBI Rail 3.3V 5V 12V 5VSB -12V Max. Power Amps 25 25 166.6A 4 0.5 Watts 150 1999.2 20 6 Total Max. Power 2000W @ 200-240V

The FSP2000 can deliver close to 170 Amperes on the +12V rail with 200-240V input. The minor rails are quite strong as well, with 150W max combined power, while the 5VSB rail can deliver up to 20W of power. We are anxious to test this PSU and see how it will perform under tough conditions, similar to the ones that it will have to face in real life. The MSRP is 400 euros in the EU market, where it is already available, and we expect it to cost around the equivalent amount of dollars in the U.S. market.

Mining-Server-Modular

For miners with increased power demands FSP introduced a special PCB (called CC1) which is compatible with its server PSUs. There was a mining system at FSP's booth which used two server FSP1600-20FM PSUs with 3.2kW combined capacity. On the sides of this system we also noticed two additional desktop PSUs, which probably supply the minor rails that are essential for the majority of PC parts.

HPT850M

The super expensive Hydro PTM+ 1200 will soon have a small brother with 850W capacity, which can be safely increased if the liquid cooling system is employed. The HPT850M has 30mm less depth than the HPT1200M, reaching 170mm. It is 80 PLUS Platinum certified and it has been also co-developed by Bitspower. We expect to receive a unit for review and we are anxious to see if it will meet our expectations.

HG2-850

HG2-1000

The Hydro G line will be replaced by the Hydro G2, which will have an additional member with 1,000W max power. The dimensions of all HG2 units will be compact, with the 1,000W unit having a 150mm depth. We would be more amazed if we didn't know about the similar capacity EVGA Super G7 unit, which will have a 125mm depth. The HG2 units will keep the same 80 PLUS efficiency certification with the older units, and their prices will also be at the same levels. FSP said that the HG2-1000's MSRP will be $150 and that the entire HG2 line will likely debut in September.

The HP2-700 is a highly affordable PSU with 80 PLUS Bronze 230EU certification. This is an entry-level PSU compatible with 200-240V input only, addressing budget gaming or office systems with increased energy needs. Its dimensions are compact, with 140mm depth, while all of its cables are fixed. It is expected to be released during the end of 2018.

FSP also includes a mainstream SFX unit in its portfolio, with Bronze efficiency and 200-240V compatibility only. The FSP450-50SD might be a budget-oriented PSU, but it still features a fully modular cable design. This unit, at least for the moment, appears to be available only in China.

FSP-Power-Inside

Besides the normal stuff (desktop and server PSUs, power adapters, etc.) FSP also makes open frame and special redundant PSUs suitable for servers, routers, network switches, and other storage and networking devices.

For those of you who haven't ever heard of the IEC62368, this is an upcoming safety standard dealing with the safety of electrical and electronic equipment within the field of audio, video, information, and communication technology, and business and office machines with a rated voltage not exceeding 600V. Devices that follow the IEC62368 guidelines will be able to keep the flames into the chassis in case of a fire. This is much easier said than done, and it comes with an increased production cost. FSP is among the first OEMs to adopt this standard, and we respect this, since safety should be among the top priorities for any product, especially a power supply.

Case-Moding

FSP didn't only show PSUs in its Computex booth; it also showcased a number of nice case mods.