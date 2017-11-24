FSP Has A 2000W Power Supply For Mining Rigs

With bitcoin's price going through the roof, more and more PSU manufacturers are trying to offer super strong power supplies that can effortlessly drive mining rigs with multiple graphics cards installed. FSP is looking to cash in with a new PSU that's capable of delivering up to 2,000W with 230V input, which is preferable to the 115V used by the majority of miners.

That 230V input offers higher efficiency, which is of huge importance for a mining rig, but the PSU's output can be also higher because lower Amperes are drawn from the wall, and for normal ,15 Amps are usually the max for either 115V or 230V sockets. We should point out here that the number of Amperes that an AC socket can deliver has nothing to do with voltage output. So regardless whether your AC sockets have 115V or 230V voltage output, the max Amperes that they can deliver remain the same (unless you have a heavy duty electrical power infrastructure with thicker wires and higher limit breakers).

The product of Amperes with Voltage gives us the total Power going to the electrical device. So you don't even have to be good at math to realize that the higher the voltage output, the higher the power levels that you can provide to a PSU, meaning that the latter in turn is able to deliver higher power levels to your system.

Unfortunately we don't have much data on this new FSP mining PSU, including its price, warranty period, and when it will become widely available. Moreover, FSP didn't contact us yet for a review sample, and until we test it we won't have a clear picture on its performance. Both of our Chroma stations can easily handle a 2kW PSU, so we will be able to check its real capabilities. So far we have encountered such a strong PSU only once: the Super Flower Leadex Platinum 2000W, which is identical internally to the Super Flower Leadex Titanium 1600W that we have already reviewed, and with 200-240V is able of up to 2000W output.