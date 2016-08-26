Galax Stays In The Race With Five GTX 1060 3GB Graphics Cards

After Nvidia released specs of its new GTX 1060 with 3GB of vRAM for the $200 price segment, it didn’t take long for Galax to jump on the bandwagon by producing several new GTX 1060s of its own.

Galax GeForce GTX 1060 3GB EXOC White

The EXOC White edition is the most powerful GTX 1060 3GB offering from Galax. It features a base clock of 1,556 MHz and a boost clock of 1,771 MHz. The memory interface (which is identical between all of the cards) includes 3 GB of GDDR5 vRAM and a 192-bit bus operating at 8 Gbps, for a total memory bandwidth of 192 GB/s.

Galax’s EXOC cooler is the top-end aftermarket heatsink for the GTX 1060, with dual 90-mm intake fans and three nickel-plated heatpipes (one is 8 mm thick, two are 6 mm). The heatsink is enclosed in a beautiful all-white cooler shroud with a matching white backplate that offers extra cooling for the PCB.

Galax GeForce GTX 1060 3GB EXOC Black

The EXOC Black variant is nearly identical to the white version, with the same display outputs, cooling performance and backplate. However, aside from the color, the EXOC is 12 MHz slower than the white model for reasons unknown, with a base clock of 1,544 MHz and a boost frequency of 1,759 MHz.

Galax GeForce GTX 1060 3GB Gamer OC Mini

Representing the mid-range for Galax is the GTX 1060 Gamer OC Mini. Galax designed this card specifically for small form factor cases that don’t have the capacity to house large and bulky air-cooled graphics cards.

The card itself is a bit smaller than the EXOC cooler, but it should still pack a punch in terms of raw cooling performance. The base clock is set at 1,531 MHz, and the boost frequency reaches 1,746 MHz.



The heatsink features aluminum fins with three large copper heatpipes. The shroud itself is blue, with gray accents covering the edges of the cooler.

Galax GeForce GTX 1060 3GB OC

Galax’s GTX 1060 3GB OC is another mid-range card from Galax. It’s designed for those who don’t need the small footprint of the OC Mini but desire all the cooling power they can afford.

The shroud of the OC model protrudes a few inches beyond the length of the PCB, whereas the Gamer OC Mini’s PCB is longer than the cooler itself. This shouldn’t be a problem for those who use Micro ATX and standard ATX cases, though.

The cooler is equipped with two 6 mm copper heatpipes and twin 80 mm fans on an aluminum heatsink. Galax stated that this cooler is capable of keeping the GP106 chip at 65 degrees C during heavy loads and as low as 31 degrees C during standby/low usage scenarios.

Galax GeForce GTX 1060 3GB (Blower-Style)

The blower-style variant is Galax’s entry-level GTX 1060 3GB graphics card. Instead of a fancy heatsink, Galax used a generic black shroud with a single intake fan that expels heat from the rear of the GPU. It matches the Nvidia reference specifications with its clockrates (a 1,506 MHz base clock and 1,708 MHz boost).



There is no word on pricing or availability in the U.S. Galax is primarily a graphics card manufacturer in Asia, so don’t expect these cards to come to the U.S for a while.