Galax Unveils HOF Extreme Limited Edition DDR4 Memory Kits Up To 5,000MHz

Galax has been making a name for itself in the high-end enthusiast market over the years. The Hall of Fame (HOF) product series is home to some of the most over-engineered graphics cards on the market. The Taiwanese-based company has since expanded its arsenal to include solid-state drives and memory products. In an attempt to keep the memory portfolio fresh, Galax recently revealed its new HOF Extreme Limited Edition DDR4 memory kits to the public at Computex 2018.

The HOF Extreme Limited Edition DDR4 memory kits looked absolutely amazing despite the absence of a gaming-oriented heat spreader and RGB lighting. Galax equipped the memory modules with a sleek, pure gold-plated heat spreader with a mirror finish that screams premium quality at every millimeter. The HOF logo was positioned in the center of the heat spreader while the Galax logo was placed at the top of each module. The end result of the overall design was nothing short of spectacular.

All the memory products on display at the Galax Computex booth were dual-channel 16GB memory kits comprised of two 8GB memory modules. The creme-de-la-creme limited edition kit was rated at 5,000MHz with CL21-26-26-46 timings. Although a live demo of a product wasn’t in place, Galax specified an operating voltage of 1.50V, which is the absolute maximum value permitted for Intel XMP 2.0 profiles. The next fastest kit in line was clocked at 4,700MHz with timings of CL19-26-26-46 and the exact 1.50V operating voltage as per the 5,000MHz kit.

Other HOF Extreme DDR4 memory kits that came out of Galax’s OC Lab included a lower tier chrome-plated kit and as thus, it clearly lacked the 'Limited Edition' moniker. This kit checked in at 4,500MHz with timings set to CL19-19-19-39 at a more reasonable voltage of 1.40V. The remaining list of memory kits was made up of a matte-white HOF Extreme DDR4 3,600MHz kit with CL17-18-18-38 timings and a matte-black HOF Extreme DDR4 3,200MHz kit with timings of CL16-18-18-38. Both memory kits were certified to run with a standard voltage of 1.35V.