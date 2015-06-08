Waterproof Galaxy S6 'Active' Coming To AT&T's Stores On June 12

AT&T announced the Samsung Galaxy S6 "Active" for AT&T's stores. The Galaxy S6 Active is a durable smartphone that's also waterproof and dust proof and has virtually the same specifications as the original Galaxy S6 with a significantly larger 3,500 mAh battery (compared to the original 2,550 mAh battery).

The Galaxy S6 Active isn't quite as thin-looking as the original and looks more like a typical rugged device. It comes with an IP68 rating (dust and water resistant up to 1.5 meters for up to 30 minutes), and it also passes the military's MIL-STD-810G standard, which includes protection against salt, dust, humidity, rain, vibration, solar radiation, transport and thermal shock.

The smartphone's screen also comes with the latest Gorilla Glass 4 protection, which is twice as tough as the previous generation, making screen cracks significantly less likely.

Much like the original Galaxy S6, the "Active" also brings an Exynos 7420 SoC with an octa-core 64-bit CPU (a quad-core 1.5 GHz Cortex-A53 cluster and a quad-core 2.1 GHz Cortex-A57 cluster) and a Mali-T760 GPU.

It also has a 5.1" 2560 x 1440 resolution display, 32 GB of storage, 3 GB of RAM, a 16MP camera on the back that can shoot 4K videos, and a 5MP wide-angle camera on the front (ideal for selfies). It supports 4G LTE, dual-band 802.11ac Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 4.1.

The 3,500 mAh battery can last up to 24 hours of talk time, and 50 percent of it can be charged within 30 minutes if you're using the fast charging feature and an AFC (Adaptive Fast Charging) wall charger. The device can be charged wirelessly as well, although the wireless charger is sold separately.

The Galaxy S6 Active will arrive with Android 5.0.2 on board as well as Samsung's other customizations, which include an "Activity Zone" app that gives you access to a stopwatch, barometer, compass, weather and more, all in one place.

The Galaxy S6 will be exclusively available on AT&T's website and in its stores beginning June 12. The device will come in Camo White, Camo Blue, or Gray and will be sold for $200 on a two-year contract. You could also buy it with AT&T's "Next" plan, which includes a range of price points from $23.17 per month for 30 payments to $34.75 per month for 20 payments.

