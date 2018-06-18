Gamdias Adds to Greek Mythology With PSUs, Cooling and Gear







Gamdias has been attempting to scale gaming's equivalent of Mt. Olympus with a slew of Ancient Greece-inspired products. The company is continuing its efforts with a bounty of peripherals, including power supplies, cooling products, gaming chairs, mice and mouse pads showcased during Computex 2018 and all cheekily named after Greek gods.

Power Supplies

PSU1

PSU3 PSU1

PSU3

Gamdias has four PSU lines and members, and almost all of them were shown in its booth. The names of those PSU lines are Cyclops X1, Astrape P1, Astrape M1 and Astrape E1. The name Astrape is not the most suitable for a power supply though, since it means lighting in Greek. Of course, there are other names that are far worse than this (e.g. Supernova).

The Cyclops X1-1200P is Gamdias' flagship PSU offering with 1200W capacity and 80 PLUS Platinum efficiency certification. It also has RGB lighting, including 26 lighting effects, which can be set manually through a push button installed at the PSU's front side. Like most high-end PSUs the Cyclops is equipped with a semi-passive operation and a 135mm FDB fan. According to Gamdias, this unit exclusive uses Japanese capacitor and its warranty is very long, reaching 10 years, while its price is set at $280.

Model Name CYCLOPS X1-1200P Total Power 1200W Peak Power 1440W Efficiency 80 PLUS Platinum

Modular Fully Cable Type Flat Capacitor 100% Japanese Capacitors Fan Size 135mm Fan Bearing Fluid Dynamic Bearing (FDB) Lighting Effect 26 Silent Mode Support DC to DC design Yes PFC Active PFC Type ATX12V v2.4, EPS 2.92 Color Black Dimensions 150 x 86 x 190mm AC Input Voltage: 100 ~ 240V

Current: 15 ~ 8A

Frequency: 47 ~ 63Hz Rails

3.3V 22A 120W (5V&3.3V)

5V 22A 120W (5V&3.3V) +12V 100A 1200W 5VSB

3A 15W -12V 0.4A 4.8W Operating Temperature 0 ~ 40°C Connector Main Power (20+4 Pin) x 1

CPU (4+4 Pin) x 2

PCI-E (6+2 Pin) x 10

SATA (5 Pin) x 9

Peripheral (4 Pin) x 6

Floppy (4 Pin) x 2 Protection Features

Over Voltage Protection

Under Voltage Protection

Over Power Protection

Short Circuit Protection

Surge Protection

Inrush Current Protection Warranty 10 Years

Cooling Products

Gamdias has two products in the AIO category, the Chione M1-240C and the Chione E1-120, and we also spotted a triple fan AIO in its booth. As you can easily figure out from the model numbers, the Chione M1-240C has a 240mm radiator, while the E1-120 uses a smaller, 120mm radiator. All systems feature RGB lighting, rifle bearing fans for increased lifetime and lower noise output and are compatible with all popular CPU sockets from Intel and AMD.

Fans

Fans2 Fans

Fans2

The Gamdias (case) fans are named after Aeolus (the keeper of wings in Greek mythology). There are six different fan models; four of them featuring RGB lighting, while the other two have single LED lighting (blue and red).

Gaming Chairs

Chair2

Chair-Aphrodite Chair2

Chair-Aphrodite

We examined two gaming chairs in Gamdias' booth.



One of them, Achilles, features RGB lighting, which we find an overkill when it comes to chairs at least.



The second gaming chair belongs to a new series called Aphrodite P1. In addition to PU leather, it also has generous dimensions, primarily addressing large users. The Aphrodite P1 has an MSRP of $379. Its warranty is quite long for a gaming chair at three years, and according to Gamdias, it is able to support users weighing up to 200 kg (about 441 lbs). So far, we don't know of any other gaming chair capable of supporting such weighted users; most chairs support a maximum weight of 150 kg (about 331 lbs).

Gaming Gear

There was plenty of gaming gear components in Gamdias booth, including keyboards, mice, mouse pads, and headsets.

Mice-mousapad1

Mice-mousapad2

Mice-mousapad Mice-mousapad1

Mice-mousapad2

Mice-mousapad

Something that caught our attention was the Hades P1 wired/wireless gaming mice, which supports the Qi wireless charging standard and features a sensor with up to 16000 DPI resolution. The Hades P1 mice can be combined with the NYX P2 RGB mouse mat, which features a Qi charger, so it will make you forget the charging cables. Moreover, this mouse pad can also charge your mobile phone - if it supports wireless charging, of course. Additional features of this product include two surfaces, for either speed or increased control, and RGB lighting with 10 different effects. Finally, its dimensions are 360 x 350 x 6mm (LxWxH). The MSRP of the NTX P2 is quite stiff though, at $70.

Model Number HADES P1 HADES M1 Tracking Method Optical Sensor

Dimension(LxWxH) 125 x 62 x 39 mm Weight 116~126 g

Keys 8 Keys 7 Keys Resolution Up to 16000DPI Up to 6000 (10800DPI through Hera software) Polling Rate 1000Hz 1000Hz Built-in Memory NA NA Weight System No Yes (5 g x4) Switch Lifecycle 20 Million 10 Million USB Cable Length 1.8m (TPE Cable with Gold-plated USB Connector) 1.5m (TPE Cable with Gold-plated USB Connector) Graphical UI Yes (Gamdias Hera)

Wireless Charging Yes No MSRP No Info $79.9



There was also a wired/wireless gaming keyboard, the Hermes P4, featuring Gamdias-certified mechanical switches of unknown origin/manufacturer, RGB lighting with 16.8m colors and four brightness levels and N-Key rollover. The Hermes P4 is compatible with the Hera software, and it will be available in four versions with blue, brown, red and black switches, while its MSRP is set at $170, so it belongs to the high-end category. Unfortunately, it doesn't feature any USB or audio ports, which is a shame for this price range. Its dimensions are 450 x 200 x 35mmand it supports up to six different profiles. Finally, Gamdias will also include a key puller in its bundle.

The flagship wired gaming headset from Gamdias will be the Hebe P1A RGB. It will cost $100. You can can find its specifications in the table below.



Hebe P1A RGB Specifications Sensitivity 119±3dB Impedance 32 Ohm + / - 15% Driver Diameter 53mm Driver Magnets NdFeB Microphone Size Φ6*5mm Microphone Sensitivity -40dB±3db Microphone Pick up Pattern Unidirectional Vibration Unit Size 30mm Cable Length 2m Plug Type Gold-plated USB plug Dimension (LxWxH) 188 x 104 x 230 mm Application UI Yes (Gamdias Hera) MSRP $100

Chassis

Talos-E1

Talos-M1

Talos-M1c

Talos-M1b

Talos-M1a Talos-E1

Talos-M1

Talos-M1c

Talos-M1b

Talos-M1a

The Talos mid-tower PC case will come in two versions, the E1 and M1, with all of them featuring two or four tempered glass panels, RGB lighting and an I/O panel that can be installed either at the top side of the case or the bottom one, according to user needs. The affordable Talos E1 will cost $70, while the high-end M1 version will set you back $170.

Model Number Talos M1 Talos E1 Case Type MID Tower Motherboard Support E-ATX, ATX, Micro-ATX ATX, Micro-ATX Color Black Expansion Slots 7 + 2 Material SPCC & ABS & Tempered glass Window Top. Front. Right. Left Front. Left Radiator Support Top: 280mm, 360mm

Front: 280mm, 360mm

Rear: 120mm Top: 280mm, 240mm

Front: 280mm, 360mm

Rear: 120mm, 140mm Fan Support Front: 3x 120mm, 2x 140mm

Top: 3x 120mm, 2x 140mm

Rear: 1x 120mm Top: 2x 120mm, 2x 140mm

Front: 3x 120mm, 2x 140mm

Rear: 1x 120mm, 1x 140mm I/O Port USB 2.0 x2, USB 3.0 x2, HD Audio x1, Speed controller x1, Fan LED control x1 USB 2.0 x2, USB 3.0 x2, HD Audio x1, Speed controller x1, Fan LED control x1 Clearance CPU cooler height limitation: 170mm

VGA length limitation: 380mm

PSU length limitation: 220mm CPU cooler height limitation: 168mm

VGA length limitation: 310mm

PSU length limitation: 220mm Dimension (H x W x D) 475 x 215 x 450mm 450 x 210 x 430mm Net Weight 8.2kg 7.2kg MSRP $169.9

$69.9









