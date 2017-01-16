The Gamdias Zeus P1, M1, E1 Gaming Mice

If nothing else, Gamdias seems to like consistency with its product names. Just as it previously announced its Hermes P1, E1, and M1 keyboards, it has now introduced its Zeus P1, M1, and E1 gaming mice.

One rather unconventional idea Gamdias has espoused with these mice is that they nearly have identical chassis, even though they have quite different features under the hood. In a way, it’s similar to the mindset of PC makers, who develop a chassis they think is ideal and then offer a range of specifications for the components inside.

All three appear to have the same symmetrical construction, which means that they should work more or less as ambidextrous mice. The one notable issue there is the presence of two left-side forward/back buttons and the absence of commensurate buttons on the right.

The P1 and M1 both offer RGB lighting. Although the images make it seem as though the E1 has the same, the specs list notes that it has “multi-color” lighting. That likely means Gamdias used seven colors to approximate the look of RGB. Both the P1 and M1 use Gamdia’s Hera software, but the E1 does not.

Gamdias listed the P1 and M1 as having eight buttons, but we count seven. It’s likely that the company is counting the scroll wheel as two buttons, if its forward and back scroll functions are both programmable, which is common. That would also explain why the E1 is listed as having six buttons--it lacks a second physical DPI button, but because it doesn’t have Hera software to program them, the scroll wheel also counts as a single “button.”

It’s also worth noting that although the images make the three mice look nearly identical, the M1 is listed as having a different size and weight from the P1 and E1. The former is about 10mm shorter and a bit narrower than the other two, and it weighs 10g less, too.

Essentially, the Zeus P1, M1, and E1 look like full-bodied, fairly weighty gaming mice with a lot of lighting, designed with a range of features to meet three distinctly different price points. The P1 and M1 are the most similar, other than their sizes, and both offer customization software, and so the M1 is arguably the best deal of the group at $60 MSRP. The P1 is $80, and the E1 is just $40.

Currently, the Zeus P1 is on sale on Amazon for just $40, and the E1 is down to twenty bucks on Newegg. The M1 is not listed on either outlet.



