GeForce Now Membership 40% Off, With New Games Coming To The Platform

Nvidia is offering a 40% discount (opens in new tab) on one of its GeForce Now cloud memberships starting today. The discount applies exclusively to the 6-month Priority plan, giving gamers priority access to RTX-enabled cloud gaming servers for just $29.99. The new discount will be live for 10 days until it disappears Monday the 22nd.

Nvidia has also announced four new titles that will be joining the GeForce Now library this week, including Voidtrain on May 9th, Occupy Mars: The Game on May 10th, Far Cry 6 on May 11th, and TT Isle of Man: Ride on the Edge 3 starting on May 11th. All four titles will be accessible to GeForce Now customers through the Steam library exclusively.

In addition, the latest Apex Legends Arsenal update is now available to play on GeForce Now servers. The new update introduces a new legend known as Ballistic, a fully revamped firing range, a new competitive ranking system, and more. For GeForce Now Ultimate members, Fortnite ray-tracing mode can now be enabled in the game menu as well.

The Priority membership is Nvidia's mid-ranged plan in its trio of GeForce Now memberships. Priority is a significant jump up from the free version, giving users access to a "Premium Rig" with an RTX-enabled GPU, and priority access to these RTX-enabled rigs. Additionally, the membership play offers 6 hours of session length (compared to just 1 hour on the free plan) and support for up to 1080P 60FPS gameplay.

The new discount strictly applies to the 6-month Priority plan, and is not available with any other plan, including the 1-month Priority membership. Again, the discount is 40% off for 6 months of Priority access to Nvidia's cloud gaming servers, with a price of $29.99.

For more details about Nvidia's cloud gaming service itself, including a review of its high-performance "RTX 4080" cloud servers, check out our previous coverage here.