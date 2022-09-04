GeForce RTX 3090 Super With Black Cooler Smiles For The Camera

An alleged photograph of the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3090 Super has surfaced on the Chinese NGA forums (opens in new tab) (via MegasizeGPU (opens in new tab)). However, the individual who found this GPU checked it in GPU-Z, which was reported as a GeForce RTX 3090 Ti.

One of the curious things about the image of the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3090 Super is that its hourglass trim features a black color scheme on a black vented cooling shroud. The Nvidia Founders Edition design sports a highly polished chrome if you check the official product pages. The RTX 3090 Ti text is embossed into this chrome detail.

Another design difference between this slightly out-of-focus GeForce RTX 3090 Super picture and the RTX 3090 Ti concerns the fan design. Both these models feature a 9-blade fan, but the purported Super model has inset blades instead of the flush design on the Founders Edition with the center spindle.

(Image credit: NGA forums)

From the GPU-Z screenshot, the RTX 3090 Super appears to have the correct number of CUDA cores, memory type/quota, and many other hallmarks of being an RTX 3090 Ti.

This Super release would be an odd one, as if Nvidia were going to begin to roll out an RTX 30 Super series, it would not naturally start with a top-tier model which many believed to be the last in the Ampere family. Moreover, the RTX 30-series (Ampere) had several Ti variants. However, this last hurrah of the Ampere GeForce line wasn’t released as the RTX 3090 Super, but instead as the RTX 3090 Ti.

As we begin September 2022, the RTX 3090 Ti has already fallen out of favor with consumers. However, it is a lot cheaper than it was nearer its launch date. The higher-end GPUs from Nvidia, and AMD, have seen massive price drops in recent weeks/months and the relatively new RTX 3090 Ti, which launched near $2,000 a few months ago, is now purchasable for $1,100 from our best graphics cards of 2022 feature page. Many eyes are now focused on the upcoming RTX 40-series (Ada Lovelace) graphics cards which should be unveiled in the future.