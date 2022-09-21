GeForce RTX 4090 GPUs Surface Overseas Above Nvidia MSRP

Spanish retailer Coolmod (via El Chapuzas Informatico (opens in new tab)) has released new retail listings (opens in new tab) of Nvidia's new GeForce RTX 4090 AIB partner cards to the public, including prices. Please take the listings with a grain of salt, as they could be placeholders. But unfortunately, it would appear that Spaniards will have to deal with a 21% VAT (Value Added Tax) added onto most consumer goods, spiking the GeForce RTX 4090's $1,599 MSRP close to $2,000 and some models and over $2,000 on others.

Coolmod showcased five models, featuring a selection of Zotac and Galax RTX 4090 graphics cards. Zotac takes three of the five listings with three new models, including the RTX 4090 Trinity valued at $1,930, the Trinity OC variant valued at $1,968, and the enthusiast-made RTX 4090 AMP Extreme Airo, valued at $2,017.

The remaining two cards come from Galax, featuring the KFA2 RTX 4090 ST valued at $1,919 - the cheapest RTX 4090 of the bunch, and the factory overclocked KFA2 RTX 4090 SG with a $2,067 price tag.

Coolmod Zotac and Galax RTX 4090 Graphics Card Prices RTX 4090 Models Original Price Price Converted to USD Galax KFA2 GeForce RTX 4090 SG €2,099.94 $2,067 Zotac GeForce RTX 4090 AMP Extreme Airo €2,049.95 $2,017 Zotac GeForce RTX 4090 Trinity OC €1,999.95 $1,968 Zotac GeForce RTX 4090 Trinity €1,959.95 $1,930 Galax KFA2 GeForce RTX 4090 ST €1,949.95 $1,919

These incredibly high prices are a product of Spain's Valued Added Tax (VAT) of 21% for non-food and non-medical related consumer goods. (opens in new tab) This causes the RTX 4090's MSRP of $1,599, to jump to $1,934. In the case of Coolmod's listings, prices are 25% higher than MSRP due to other concerns.

Spain isn't the only nation dealing with these issues; we are also seeing this situation repeat itself in Germany, where the current VAT rate is 19%. Increasing German RTX 40-series prices by 22%.

For consumers in these highly taxed environments, Nvidia's MSRP of $1,599 takes on a whole new meaning and becomes a severe problem. Not only did Nvidia increase the RTX 4090 and RTX 4080's MSRP by several hundred dollars - depending on the model. Furthermore, Nvidia's price hikes get exponentially worse when taxes are added to the product, like VAT. For instance, instead of an RTX 3090 at USD 999.99 costing "just" $210 more in Spain, the price for the RTX 4090 goes up an additional $126 to $336 over MSRP.