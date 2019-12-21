Get Logitech's G402 Hyperion Fury FPS Gaming Mouse For A Mere $18

Logitech G402 Hyperion Fury (Image credit: Newegg)

Are you looking for a replacement for your gaming mouse? Newegg is selling the Logitech G402 Hyperion Fury for just $17.99, 70% off its retail price.

The G402 Hyperion Fury measures 136 x 72 x 41mm and weighs in at 144 grams. The mouse features Logitech's Fusion Engine hybrid sensor offering a resolution between 240 and 4,000 DPI (dots per inch) and delivering a tracking speed over 500 IPS (Inches Per Second). Its other attributes include a 32-bit Arm processor and a speedy 1ms report rate.

Logitech G402 Hyperion Fury: was $59.95, now $17.99 @ Newegg Logitech's G402 Hyperion Fury that still manages to hold its own in today's game, and now, you can grab it for $17.99 for a short time.View Deal

The G402 Hyperion Fury comes with eight programmable buttons. The right and left buttons are rated with a lifespan of 20 million clicks. Therefore, this gaming mouse should hold you for a while. You can assign different macros to the buttons through Logitech's Gaming Software.

Logitech has equipped the G402 Hyperion Fury with a special button that allows you to switch between four default DPI settings on-the-fly. Additionally, there's also a dedicated 'Sniper' button that temporarily drops the DPI.

The G402 Hyperion Fury is backed with a limited two-year warranty.