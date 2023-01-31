Gigabyte Core i9 RTX 4090 Gaming Laptop Hits Preorder for $3,899

Nvidia announced its GeForce RTX 40 Series Mobile gaming GPUs earlier this month, which include the RTX 4050, RTX 4060, and RTX 4070, launching on February 22. The high-end RTX 4080 and RTX 4090 are set to launch on February 8, which explains why we’re now seeing a listing for the Gigabyte Aorus 17X on Amazon (opens in new tab).

This variant of the Aorus 17X (AZF-B5US665SP) is maxed out with an Intel Core i9-13900HX Raptor Lake processor paired with 32GB DDR5-5600 memory (two slots). The Core i9-13900HX is a monster of a mobile processor with 24 cores (8 performance cores, 16 efficiency cores) and 32 threads. It has a base clock of 2.2GHz, 4.9GHz all-core boast, and a 5.4GHz single-core boost.

(Image credit: Gigabyte)

A GeForce RTX 4090 is running the show on the graphics side. RTX 4090 uses the AD103 GPU built on the TSMC 4N process. The discrete graphics mobile GPU comes with 16GB GDDR6 memory and a maximum boost clock of 2,040 MHz. In addition, Gigabyte outfitted the Aorus 17X with four cooling fans and a full-coverage vapor chamber to keep the CPU and GPU cool.

Your window to the gaming world is through a 17.3-inch QHD (2560 x 1220) display with a 240Hz refresh rate with 100 percent DCI-P3 coverage. Other features include a 2TB PCIe 4.0 SSD (there are two NVMe slots for those interested), Wi-Fi 6E, and Bluetooth 5.2. Gigabyte has you covered with a full slate of ports, including two USB 3.2 Gen 2 (Type-A), one USB 3.2 Gen 2 (Type-C), one Thunderbolt 4, one HDMI 2.1 port and one Mini-DisplayPort 1.4 (limited to 120Hz).

This wouldn’t be an Aorus gaming laptop without a full slate of RGB lighting, including an RGB Fusion Keyboard with per-key backlighting control. A glass trackpad is also included with a special anti-fingerprint coating to keep things looking nice and clean.

(Image credit: Gigabyte)

Unfortunately, all this high-end gaming gear doesn’t come cheap, as the Gigabyte Aorus 17X (AZF-B5US665SP) is listed for preorder at Amazon for $3,899 (it ships February 8). That’s a massive chunk of change to hand over for a gaming laptop, but you must pay to play when it comes to the bleeding-edge CPU and GPU (not to mention the pricey DDR5). However, that price is par for the course when it comes to this new generation of flagship gaming laptops. MSI’s incoming Raider GE78HX tops out at $3,999 with a Core i9 Raptor Lake CPU and an RTX 4090, while the Titan GT77 HX 13V can be optioned up to $5,299.