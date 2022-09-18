Gigabyte Registers GeForce RTX 3070 Ti 16GB GPU

Gigabyte appears to have listed several new products on the official EEC registry website. These products may or may not hit the market. There are five new, unreleased graphics cards from Gigabyte in total, but one caught our eye as it seems to be an RTX 30 series model with a brand-new memory configuration; a GeForce RTX 3070 Ti with 16GB of VRAM. The database entry, unearthed by Twitter’s Harukaze5719 (opens in new tab), carries the unmistakable Gigabyte-style codename of ‘GV-N307TGAMING OC ST-16GD’.

It isn’t the first time we’ve seen mentions of an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 Ti with 16GB. We reported about this card being lined up by both Gigabyte and Asus in January this year. It never turned up, of course, but the recent rumors of an RTX 3080 with 12GB did prove true.

We must also put the newly surfaced Gigabyte GV-N307TGAMING OC ST-16GD into the perspective of the Nvidia RTX 30 series predicament. It looks like Nvidia and partners will be trying all avenues to sell off old Ampere GPUs in the coming weeks/months, and offering a wider variety of memory configurations across the series looks like a favored idea. A week ago, another Twitter leaker pointed out that a GeForce RTX 3060 8GB, an RTX 3060 Ti with GDDR6X, and an RTX 3070 Ti based on the GA102 GPU were all allegedly coming to market.

At this stage, we don’t know if the 16GB version of the GeForce RTX 3070 Ti will rely on the GA102 GPU, as per the recent rumor, or if it will stick with a version of GA104, like models currently for sale.

GV-N307TGAMING OC ST-16GD (Gigabyte GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Gaming OC Stealth 16 GB)

GV-N307TGAMING OC ST-8GD (Gigabyte GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Gaming OC Stealth 8 GB)

GV-N3070GAMING OC ST-8GD (Gigabyte GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Gaming OC Stealth 8 GB)

GV-N306TGAMING OC ST-8GD (Gigabyte GeForce RTX 3060 Ti Gaming OC Stealth 8 GB)

GV-N3060GAMING OC ST-12GD (Gigabyte GeForce RTX 3060 Gaming OC Stealth 12 GB)

Eagle-eyed readers will have spotted something else relatively new in the naming scheme; all five new cards have ‘ST’ in their codename, which indicates they will be new Project Stealth models. This stealthy family of devices is very quiet and minimizes airflow obstacles. They use Gigabyte’s decent but long-in-the-tooth WindForce technology, a ‘silent’ BIOS option, and power connector positioning to reduce cable clutter. However, they aren’t visually stealthy with their RGB Fusion 2.0 LEDs fired up.

Nvidia is due to launch its first GeForce RTX 40 series graphics card at the GeForce Beyond event on Tuesday. However, we don’t foresee an RTX 3070 Ti successor arriving until early next year. Moreover, many predict an avalanche of ‘lightly used’ and ‘nearly new’ GeForce and Radeon graphics cards on the used market due to the recent Ethereum merge.

Last but not least, remember to add a pinch of salt to the probable release of a graphics card model based on an EEC listing. Sometimes they come, sometimes they don’t, and sometimes there will be a significant delay between a listing and a launch.