Nvidia Continues To Tease GeForce RTX 40-Series GPU Announcement

Nvidia has released a few new teasers on Twitter for its GeForce Beyond event in 5 days. The teasers show us a dual monitor GeForce-themed gaming setup, with what appears to be a phone number written down on a sticky note on one and an advanced mathematical equation on the second. In addition, the GeForce Beyond event will announce the long-awaited arrival of Nvidia's new Ada RTX 40-series GPUs.

This latest teaser from Nvidia is the most detailed we have seen. It showcases a dual monitor gaming setup, color coordinated in Nvidia's green color theme, with a green "Holocron" to the very right of the setup.

On one of the monitors is a sticky note with what appears to be a phone number written down on it. The number is "(208) 629-7538". We don't know what the number means, but it could potentially hint at Ada Lovelace GPU specifications.

For instance, the reported rumored die size of AD102 is 628mm squared, and the middle number in the sequence is 629. Perhaps the rumors are off, and AD102 is a 629mm squared die, but we'll have to wait until the RTX 40 series' announcement to see if that is true.

On the same GeForce-themed gaming setup, Nvidia released another teaser showcasing the white piece of paper on the desk. Upon inspection, it is visibly apparent this is some advanced mathematical equation, which undoubtedly points towards English mathematician Ada Lovelace, after which the RTX 40 series codename was named.

Ada Lovelace was born in the 1800s and is renowned for her work on the Analytical engine. She is the first person to recognize the potential in machine code for more than just pure mathematical calculations. As a result, she is regarded as the world's first computer programmer.

Nvidia's GeForce Beyond event will air on September 20th, at 8 PM PT on Tuesday, during the GTC 2022 conference. We expect Nvidia will announce the details of its brand new Ada Lovelace GPU architecture at the event and potentially some new consumer-focused gaming GPUs such as the RTX 4090.

