Gigabyte’s Z390 Aorus Pro Now $140

In a competitive strike against Amazon, Newegg chopped $45 off the price of Gigabyte’s Z390 Aorus Pro. This is no end-of-life product as so many of its other deals have been, but a current-model mainstream-overclocking $190 part, temporarily priced at $139.99.
Things that set the Z390 Aorus Pro apart from boards that normally cost $145 are its 12+1 phase digital voltage regulator for extra current capacity, metal-reinforced PCIe x16 slots with auto x16/x0 to x8/x8 modes, SLI licensing, ALC1220-VB audio codec, onboard RGB control and addressable ARGB headers. Most boards at this price are missing two of those features, so if you were sitting on the fence about building, now’s a great time to jump.
I'd say that the architecture is very well refined and therefore you're not going to get much more horsepower out of any of the current offerings. That may change with the 3950X. It could also be that as the architecture is tweaked you may not get much overclocking room at all in the future. Is that bad?? No. It just means the architecture is so refined that every possible box is checked and every refinement made until you can't make anymore and then it would mean either an architecture revamp or a whole new architecture made from the ground up. Anyways, Ryzen generations just keep getting better and better. Personally, I don't care about overclocking a corvette-it's already smokin' fast.