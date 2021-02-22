New GPU-Z Version Adds Support for Radeon RX 6600 and RX 6700 GPUs

Another hint for AMD's unannounced mid-ranged RDNA 2 cards has been spotted online: This time, preliminary support for AMD's future Radeon RX 6700 and RX 6600 GPUs has appeared in a new version of GPU-Z, a popular GPU monitoring tool developed by TechPowerUp.

We've heard rumors that an RX 6700 and RX 6600 (XT) is at least planned by AMD for the past six months. The rumors started last year when Navy Flounder (Navi 22) and Dimgrey Cavefish (Navi 23) were shown in a leak in the Mesa 3D graphics library. We believe Navi 22 & 23 will be the dies used to produce RX 6600 and 6700 series devices.

More recently, there have been fillings to the ECC & EEC on multiple occasions regarding an RX 6700 XT 12GB, RX 6700 6GB, and an RX 6600 XT 12GB from Gigabyte, PowerColor, and ASRock. Possibly indicating that AMD could be close to production with these SKUs.

Now GPU-Z has official preliminary support for AMD's Radeon RX 6700 and 6600 series GPUs, so we are almost certain that these cards are coming soon.

But with the massive silicon shortage going on right now, it seems almost unreasonable to produce another SKU at this time. However, AMD has no mid-range or entry-level competitor to Nvidia's Ampere products so far. If they want to maintain a competitive edge, as they have with the RX 6800/XT and RX 6900 XT, they'll need to figure out some way to produce these cards and maintain decent production.

But at least we now know that mid-range RDNA2 is in the works by AMD, with this official support by GPU-Z featuring the RX 6600 and RX 6700 series. Now it's a question of when these cards will come out, and will there be another "paper" launch? We'll have to wait and see.