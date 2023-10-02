Grab a Great Deal on the AMD Ryzen 7 5700X for Just $169: Real Deals

One of my favorite deals today sees the AMD Ryzen 7 5700X on sale for only $169 at Newegg. You can save $40 off the 5700X if you use code TECCXA52 at checkout. With eight-cores and 16-threads, this processor has a boost clock up to 4.6 GHz and is a great budget option for any productivity or gaming rig.

A powerful gaming laptop with an Nvidia RTX 3080 Ti graphics card, the Gigabyte Aorus 17 is marked down to $1,499 thanks to a large discount. Although the GPU and CPU are last-generation, they are still some of the best components for gaming and more than ample to play the very latest game titles.

There's only a small discount on this pretty little case from Lian Li, but it's one of my favorite-looking PC cases. The Lian Li Lancool III has been reduced to $139. We reviewed the Lancool III awarding it an Editor's Choice award. It's roomy with excellent cable management, although with all the large fans, it could also be a little noisy at times.

AMD Ryzen 7 5700X: now $169 at Newegg with promo code (was $299)

This eight-core 16-thread processor has a 4.6 GHz boost clock and is worth considering at this price, particularly for Ryzen owners with older systems. This chip comes with support for overclocking and PCIe 4.0. Use code TECCXA52 for a $40 discount.

Gigabyte Aorus 17: now $1,499 at Newegg (was $2,499)

The powerful Aorus 17 (model-YE5-74US544SH) contains an Nvidia RTX 3080 Ti GPU, an Intel Core i7-12700H CPU, 32GB of DDR5 RAM, and a 1TB SSD. The resolution of the screen is only 1080p on an IPS panel, but the screen does boast a massive 360 Hz refresh rate.

Lian Li Lancool III Mid-Tower ATX Case (White): now $139 at Newegg (was $159)

This spacious mid-tower case from Lian Li comes with 4 pre-installed 140mm PWN fans for out-of-the-box high airflow. With a mesh front panel and tempered glass side panel, there are also 2x USB 3.0 / Audio front ports and a Type C port.

Samsung Odyssey Ark 55-inch 4K Curved Gaming Monitor: now $1,999 at Amazon (was $3,499)

This giant 55-inch curved gaming screen from Samsung has an impressive 4K resolution and a superfast 165Hz refresh rate with a rapid 1ms response time (GTG). The Quantum Mini-LED panel can also flip vertically for some interesting viewing applications and comes with a feature-rich remote control to help navigate the expansive OSD.

1TB Crucial P2 M.2 2280 SSD: now $59 at Amazon (was $85)

The Crucial P2 1TB SSD has an M.2 2280 form factor and relies on a Phison E13T controller. It has Micron 96L TLC memory and can reach speeds as high as 2400 / 1800 Mbps. This drive is supported by a limited 5-year manufacturer’s warranty from Crucial.

